PlayStation Plus March 2023 Video Games Revealed

Much like Xbox Live Gold, PlayStation Plus is a service that sways players to subscribe each month. There is a variety of reasons to make the subscription and ensure you have an active account each month. For instance, you’ll find different discounts available and even access to online multiplayer gameplay. However, another reason that might sway you to pick up a subscription to this service is the fact that each month we’re given free video game titles to claim. Today, Sony has taken to the official PlayStation blog post to highlight what video games are coming to the service for the month of March.

It was revealed earlier today that Battlefield 2042 would be one of the games heading to the PlayStation Plus subscription service. Now we have the remaining two games unveiled for the service. Those of you who have an active account will find Minecraft Dungeons and Code Vein available to claim for this month. Just like before, all players need to do is have an active subscription to PlayStation Plus in order to keep these games on their accounts. Likewise, the games that are introduced into the service each month seem to be a bit varied in hopes that there is something for everyone to enjoy each month.

— PlayStation (@PlayStation) March 1, 2023

While not every month can be full of heavy hitters for each player, we’re hopeful that you’ll find something available to enjoy this month. All three games are heading to the PlayStation Plus subscription service starting on March 7, 2023. From there, you have until April 3, 2023, to claim these games. If you have had a subscription to this service for very long, you’re likely well familiar with the process to claim these games. With that said, now that we know what games are coming to the subscription service for this month, you only have a few more days to ensure you claim the games that were previously offered last month.

Players that have yet to do so will want to ensure that they claim Evil Dead: The Game, OlliOlliWorld, Destiny 2: Beyond Light, and Mafia: Definitive Edition to their game library. Those particular games will be available until March 6, 2023. So again, you have just a few days to grab these games up before the next set of titles takes their place.