PlayStation Plus February 2023 Games Confirmed After Being Leaked Yesterday

The PlayStation Plus service is excellent for a few reasons. First, of course, one of the means that Sony uses to ensure that players log onto their accounts and keep the service going is through free games. Each month Sony provides subscribers with a few free video game titles that they can claim and keep. Of course, to make sure you have access to these games, you’ll need to have an active subscription to PlayStation Plus. Regardless, it was just yesterday that we reported on the games that would be coming to the subscription service.

Now it looks like Sony has officially unveiled the games. This confirms that the leaked games we reported yesterday were genuine. With each month looking to bring out some games that will appeal to everyone, we’re hopeful that you’ll find something new to enjoy this month. Of course, if you didn’t catch our report yesterday, we’ll list down what games are confirmed to come into the PlayStation Plus subscription service below.

Leaked PlayStation Plus February 2023 Games

Olli Olli World – PlayStation 5 & PlayStation 4

Mafia Definitive Edition – PlayStation 4

Evil Dead The Game – PlayStation 5 & PlayStation 4

Destiny 2: Beyond Light – PlayStation 5 & PlayStation 4

It’s noted from the leak yesterday that there was a chance we would see Mafia: The Definitive Edition would be replaced with another game, depending on the region. Although, the official PlayStation Blog doesn’t indicate that Mafia: The Definitive Edition is being replaced for specific regions. Although it could still be the case so, depending on where you’re located, you might not see this game available. Regardless, hopefully, you will find something worth picking up to enjoy this month. Although, there’s another incentive to keep your subscription service going.

Within the PlayStation Blog, Sony noted that the PlayStation Plus Collection would no longer be offered on May 9, 2023. That would remove several games from being available to claim. Although, if you have claimed the games and keep your subscription service going, the titles will still be accessible to you.