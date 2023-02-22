Dead Island 2 Developers Introduce Their Last Playable Slayer Bruno

For most players, Dead Island 2 seemed to be dead in the water. There was little hope that this game installment would ever release into the marketplace. But thankfully and quite surprisingly, things turned around for the franchise. After a series of delays, long gaps of silence, and even exchanging hands with another development studio, Dead Island 2 resurfaced last year. Players are getting a new thrilling FPS experience as a survivor simply looking to make it another day in a zombie apocalypse.

Fans of the Dead Island IP had likely been keeping close tabs now on the game as we waited for more information. The final playable slayer is one of the last bits of information that fans were waiting on. Much like the first installment, Dead Island 2 will have a few playable characters to pick from. Each will come with its own unique set of skills and attributes. Today, we’re learning of the final slayer being unveiled, which is Bruno. Thanks to the official Dead Island website, we’re giving a small tidbit of information about the backstory of this survivor.

We know that Bruno was born and raised on the streets of LA, and he’s taken up quite the California charm to get by. However, outside of his charm comes incredible lethal knife skills which played a part when he pulled off some massive heists. Of course, now Bruno is using those skills as a means to take out the undead and get by in this hellish world thanks to the zombie virus outbreak. Similar to the other slayers unveiled for Dead Island 2, the developers did note his two innate skills that players can make use of.

Those skills that players will receive are Backstab and Rapid Reprisal. Backstab gives Bruno a moderate damage boost when attacking a zombie from behind. Meanwhile, Rapid Reprisal gives a boost to Bruno’s agility and heavy attack charges when he avoids an attack with a block or dodge. It seems like this might be a go-to slayer for someone looking for a more up-close melee experience.

Dead Island 2 is nearly here, as long as there are no unexpected delay announcements. Players can pick up a copy of the game on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S platforms on April 21, 2023. In the meantime, you can check out a trailer for the game in the video we have embedded above.