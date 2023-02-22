Gears of War Veteran Making A Return For The Series?

The Gears of War franchise is a massive one, and it’s been a staple IP for Microsoft’s Xbox platform. However, it’s been a little while now since we saw a new notable mainline installment. That might be changing here shortly, as it seems like one particular franchise veteran is returning. Thanks to a tweet, the former writer for Gears of War 2 might be heading back to the Xbox Game Studios franchise for something else. What that might be is anyone’s guess right now.

We’ve received five mainline installments if you have been following the Gears of War franchise since its debut. This epic narrative journey spanned multiple characters and their fight against the locust. One of the people that had their hand on the IP for a period was Joshua Ortega. If you don’t recognize Joshua by his name alone, this is an American author that has brought out several graphic novels. His works included the likes of Spider-Man, Batman, Star Trek, and even Gears of War. His first step into the franchise came with the help of writing out the narrative for Gears of War 2.

Followed after that came the scripting of the Gears of War comic book series that went from 2008 to 2012. Now fans have been waiting on what could be next for the franchise, but a new tweet might indicate that Joshua Ortega is stepping back into the franchise. The tweet simply notes that it’s back on when referencing the Gears of War franchise. So, unfortunately, little is unveiled about what exactly Joshua is talking about. Some could say that this is just another look into the franchise with a comic book series.

However, some fans are hopeful that this means the next mainline iteration is coming out. That could be a game title that Joshua Ortega had another hand at crafting. Meanwhile, there were rumors that we would see a remastered collection for this franchise that could help catch newcomers up with the narrative. Regardless, it’s purely a waiting game right now as to what the future of Gears of War entails. At the very least, fans are getting some teases, thanks to Joshua Ortega’s tweet.