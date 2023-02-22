Resident Evil 4 Remake Developers Begin VR Mode Development

The Resident Evil franchise fans have been enjoying a series of remakes lately from Capcom. After Resident Evil 2 and Resident Evil 3 were both remade for the latest modern platforms, eyes were quickly set on what could be next. Of course, we now know that their next remake was coming in the form of Resident Evil 4, one of the most cherished installments of the entire franchise. While some of us are itching to dive back into this narrative and take on the role of Leon, others might be keener on taking things a bit farther. Additionally, we know that VR support was coming, and now it looks like the development team has begun work on delivering a VR experience for the game.

Announced recently on the official Resident Evil Twitter account, Capcom made the announcement for its followers. According to the translated tweet, the development team has started work on the VR mode for Resident Evil 4. This has been the trend for the latest mainline Resident Evil installments, as we have seen both Resident Evil 7 and Resident Evil Village get a similar treatment. So fans of the franchise will be able to enjoy Resident Evil 4 through the PlayStation VR2 after the game launches into the marketplace.

Players would be able to enjoy this VR mode through free DLC on the PlayStation 5. That’s not too surprising, as the development team has just started developing the mode for the game. Meanwhile, the Resident Evil 4 remake title will be launching into the marketplace next month. So if you want to get a bit more immersed with this installment, it might be worth picking up the latest PlayStation VR2 headset that just came out into the marketplace today.

While this VR mode is only coming to the PlayStation VR2, it’s likely modders are already getting ready to insert their own mode into the game on PC. We’ve seen several games released that modders have taken a keen interest in delivering a more immersive experience. However, we’ll have to wait and see just what teams tackle this project first. Currently, Resident Evil 4 is set to launch on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC platforms this March 24, 2023.