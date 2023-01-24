No New Gears Of War Projects Yet, Says Xbox Executive

It’s fair to say that Gears of War fans are keen for some news on the next potential game in the series. The last mainline instalment in the Gears of War franchise, Gears 5 was a big hit for Xbox Game Studios. However, since its launch back in 2019, fans of the series have been eagerly awaiting confirmation of Gears 6.

It seems as though they’ll need to wait a little while longer though. Contrary to a recent report that suggested that two new Gears titles might be in active development, an Xbox marketing executive has come out and publicly denied that this is the case. After a new leak was reported that suggested that Gears 6 and a Gears Ultimate Collection were both currently in the works, Xbox marketing director Guy Welch has responded, simply remarking that the story is “fake news.”

Fake news. — Guy Welch (@guywelch2000) January 24, 2023

The original leak came from the Xbox Era podcast, which suggested that they’d been sent two new logos that were claimed to be from both Gears 6 and the Gears Ultimate Collection. However, it was also noted that there was a possibility that these images may not be legitimate, as with all types of leaks and rumours of this sort. Regardless, Xbox’s marketing director has been quick off the bat to dismiss this latest report, insinuating that either these supposed logos, or at the very least the story in its entirety, is fake.

This may come as a disappointment to fans of the Gears of War series, who are no doubt keen to get some kind of official confirmation as to the status of the next Gears title. With Gears 5 ending on something of a cliffhanger, it’s safe to assume that another chapter in the story of the COG should be on the cards. However, until there’s anything concrete from Xbox or The Coalition, we’ll have to wait and see.

Back in May 2021, The Coalition revealed that its plans for “future games” would involve a full shift to next-gen development using Unreal Engine 5. The studio also wanted to help manage players’ expectations, explaining that “shifting to a new engine is a big undertaking, so we want to be clear that we will not be announcing any new projects or titles for some time.” With that in mind, it sounds as though we may be waiting for a while longer for news on either Gears 6 or any sort of Ultimate Collection.

Gears 5 is available now on Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Xbox Game Pass and PC.

