Dead Space Hero Isaac Clarke Joins Fortnite

It appears that the previously rumoured collaboration between Dead Space and Fortnite was accurate. Fortnite players can now get their hands on another gaming legend as Dead Space protagonist Isaac Clarke joins the game. Ahead of the upcoming launch of the Dead Space remake on January 27, players can now purchase the Isaac Clarke skin and accompanying items from the Fortnite item shop.

The unique skin comes as part of the Strange Transmissions Quest Pack, which players can purchase for $11.99/£9.99. The pack contains the Isaac Clarke Outfit and 1,500 V-Bucks, which is, incidentally, around the same value of $11.99/£9.99. Players will also receive a RIG Back Bling which tracks health as you play in a similar fashion to Isaac’s backpack in Dead Space. On top of this, the bundle also includes the USG Ishimura Back Bling and the iconic Plasma Cutter features as the Plasma Cutter Pickaxe tool. Players will also receive the Bench Upgrade Emote as an added component of the Plasma Cutter Pickaxe. All in all, a pretty impressive set for Fortnite players who happen to also be fans of the legendary space horror franchise.

Isaac Clarke will join an ever-expanding roster of gaming heroes to make their way into Fortnite. The game already has the likes of Lara Croft, Aloy from Horizon Zero Dawn/Forbidden West, Vi and Jinx from League of Legends/Arcane, Eivor Varinsdottir from Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Chris Redfield from Resident Evil and many more. Also heading into the battle royale action fairly soon will be The Witcher franchise’s leading man Geralt of Rivia, who’ll join the recently added Doom Slayer in the latest round of action in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1.

The Dead Space remake is set to launch at the end of this week after much anticipation. The survival horror adventure has been rebuilt and remade for the current console generation and looks set to provide gamers with thrills and chills all over again, although it’s also been recently reported that the new envisioning of the classic story could have an alternative ending. There’s not too much longer to find out, either way.

Fortnite is available now on Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC via the Epic Games Store. The Dead Space remake launches on Friday, January 27 and will be available to play on Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5 and PC via Steam, the Epic Games Store and the EA app for Windows.

