Kubo Won’t Let Me Be Invisible Episode 7 Delayed Due to COVID-19

The official website for Kubo Won’t Let Me Be Invisible announced on Tuesday that Episode 7 and the rest of the season onward is officially delayed due to COVID-19. However, episodes 4-6 will be released over the next three weeks. The season of Kubo Won’t Let Me Be Invisible will have a restart from Episode 1 in April 2023 for the Spring season, similar to what Golden Kamuy Season 4 had to do. The first three episodes of Kubo Won’t Let Me Be Invisible are currently available to watch on HIDIVE with new episodes released every Tuesday. The series is based on the manga created by Nene Yukimori and is animated by studio Pine Jam.

This is now the fourth anime from the Winter 2023 season that has been delayed due to COVID-19. Ayakashi Triangle, NieR Automata, and UniteUp! (all produced by Aniplex) were officially delayed in the past two days. Now with Kubo Won’t Let Me Be Invisible (produced by Kadokawa), fans aren’t wondering which series could, unfortunately, be next.

Kubo Won’t Let Me Be Invisible Cast

Kana Hanazawa (Mitsuri Kanroji – Demon Slayer, Kanade Tachibana – Angel Beats) will voice Kubo Nagisa and Kengo Kawanishi (Gen – Dr. Stone, Rei Kiriyama – March Comes in Like a Lion) will voice Jyunta Shiraishi. The rest of the cast is as follows:

Hazuki Kudō – Ai Kakuma (Eris Greyrat – Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation)

– Ai Kakuma (Eris Greyrat – Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation) Tamao Taira – Ayana Taketatsu (Nino Nakano – The Quintessential Quintuplets)

– Ayana Taketatsu (Nino Nakano – The Quintessential Quintuplets) Akina Kubo – Miku Itō (Miku Nakano – The Quintessential Quintuplets)

– Miku Itō (Miku Nakano – The Quintessential Quintuplets) Saki Kubo – Sora Amamiya (Akame – Akame ga Kill!)

Staff and Studio

Kazuomi Koga (Rent-A-Girlfriend, Fire Force) will be directing the series while Yuya Takahashi (One Piece Stampede, Fairy Tale) is in charge of the script. Yoshiko Saitō is in charge of the character designs for the series. No further staff information has been revealed at this time. Studio PINE JAM will be producing the upcoming anime series. Though a relatively new studio, PINE JAM has produced some big-name series since being founded in 2015, including Gamers!, Gleipnir, Just Because!, and Kageki Shoujo!!

Kubo Won’t Let Me Be Invisible Manga

Written and illustrated by Nene Yukimori, the manga began serialization on October 24, 2019, in Weekly Young Jump. The series placed 19th out of 50 at the Next Manga Awards in 2020 then made the leap to 7th at the same awards the following year. US-based publisher VIZ Media picked up the license for the series near the end of 2021 and published the first volume earlier this year. There are currently 9 volumes published in Japan with the first two published in English. Volume 3 will release in September.

The series is also published in English and Spanish on Shueisha’s MANGAPlus app.

When Kubo sits next to Shiraishi in their first year of high school, Shiraishi’s nonexistent social skills get a boost. Speaking up in class is only the beginning for Shiraishi—soon Kubo forces him to be noticed at school, at the bookstore, and all around town. Shiraishi’s once-lackluster life isn’t so dull anymore! (Synopsis via VIZ Media)

Source: Official Website