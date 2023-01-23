Ayakashi Triangle Episode 5 Delayed Due to COVID-19

This is now the third anime produced by Aniplex to be delayed due to COVID-19 in the past two days.

The official website for the Ayakashi Triangle anime series announced on Sunday that Episode 5 is officially delayed until further notice due to COVID-19. The first four episodes of the series will be rebroadcasted over the next four weeks but there has been no word on when the series will continue with Episode 6 and onward. The first four episodes of the series are currently available to watch on Crunchyroll. Ayakashi Triangle is based on the manga created by Kentaro Yabuki and is animated by studio Connect with new episodes airing every Tuesday.

Ayakashi Triangle Cast

Suzu Kanade : Kana Ichinose (Ichigo – Darling in The Franxx, Maki Shijou – Kaguya-sama: Love is War)

: Kana Ichinose (Ichigo – Darling in The Franxx, Maki Shijou – Kaguya-sama: Love is War) Matsuri Kazamaki (Male) : Shouya Chiba (Shinei Nouzen – 86 Eighty-Six, Ayanokouji – Classroom of the Elite)

: Shouya Chiba (Shinei Nouzen – 86 Eighty-Six, Ayanokouji – Classroom of the Elite) Matsuri Kazamaki (Female) : Miyu Tomita (Riko – Made in Abyss, Miko Iino – Kaguya-sama: Love is War)

: Miyu Tomita (Riko – Made in Abyss, Miko Iino – Kaguya-sama: Love is War) Shirogane: Tesshou Genda (Kurama – Naruto, Younger Toguro – Yu-Yu Hakusho)

Ayakashi Triangle Anime Staff

Ayakashi Triangle will be directed by Noriaki Akitaya, who also directed for other series such as Bakuman and The Strongest Sage With the Weakest Crest. Akitaya also has plenty of episodic directorial work for series such as Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion, Fate/stay night, and Honey and Clover. Joining Akitaya on the Ayakashi Triangle cast and in charge of the series composition is Shogo Yasukawa, who has extensive script work for prominent anime such as Food Wars!, DanMachi, Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure, and A Certain Scientific Railgun.

Hideki Furukawa (Battle Girl High School, Strike The Blood) is in charge of the character designs while Kei Umabiki (Gintama, Battle Spirits) will be the assistant director. And Rei Ishizuka (The Orbital Children, A Couple of Cuckoos) is in charge of the music for the series.

But what could be the most exciting staff announcement is Jin Aketagawa as the sound director. Aketagawa has a historic track record, with sound directing work for some of the biggest names in modern anime history: 86 Eighty-Six, Dr. Stone, A Certain Scientific Railgun, Fire Force, Goblin Slayer, Golden Kamuy, DanMachi, Kaguya-Sama: Love is War, Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation, Re: Zero, and That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime.

Studio CONNECT is most notably known for animating series such as Strike The Blood, Death March to the Parallel World Rhapsody, and ORESUKI Are you the only one who loves me? Ayakashi Triangle will be the first series to premiere for the studio in 2023 and is just the studio’s third project since the start of 2022.

Ayakashi Triangle Manga

The rom-com manga written and illustrated by Kentaro Yabuki was serialized in Weekly Shonen Jump magazine from June 2020 to April 2022. The series is now currently under publication in Shonen Jump+ and has a total of 10 volumes currently published. US-based publisher Seven Seas picked up the English license for the series with its first English volume slated to release this November.

Ayakashi Triangle doesn’t have the award history that many other recent series that announced an anime adaptation was nominated for the “Best Manga Award” during the 2021 Brazilian Geeks d’Ouro Awards. The series once outsold both Mashle: Magic and Muscles and Undead Unluck back in October 2020, both of whom recently received anime announcements as well. Ayakashi Triangle officially has a total of 1.3 million copies in circulation as of July 2022.

Japan may be brimming with mysterious monsters called ayakashi, but they have a special exorcist ninja force to counter the threat! Young exorcist ninja Matsuri spends his days fighting ayakashi to protect his childhood friend Suzu. But when an ayakashi cat named Shirogane shows up, things get turned upside down! Legendary mangaka Kentaro Yabuki returns to Shonen Jump with this new fantasy series full of ayakashi and romance! (Manga synopsis by MANGA Plus)

