NieR:Automata Episode 4 Delayed Due to COVID-19

The official website for the NieR:Automata anime series announced on Saturday that Episode 4 is officially delayed until further notice due to problems related to COVID-19. The first three episodes of the series will be rebroadcasted over the next three weeks but there has been no word on when the series will continue with Episode 4 and onward. The first three episodes of the new sci-fi anime series are currently available to watch on Crunchyroll. NieR:Automata is based on the games of the same title and is animated by studio A-1 Pictures with new episodes airing every Saturday.
Anime Staff
- Director: Ryouji Masuyama
- Series Composition: Ryouji Masuyama, Yokou Tarou
- Chief Animation Director: Jun Nakai
- Art Director: Hirofumi Sakagami
- Director of Photography: Toshiaki Aoshima
- Sound Director: Yukio Nagasaki
- Cgi Director: Yuusuke Noma
- Sub CG Director: Takeshi Ōkawa
- Character Design: Jun Nakai
- Art design: Takeyuki Takahashi
- Color design: Takahiro Mogi
- Music: monaca
- 2D Work: Mie Hiraga
- Action Supervision: Shun Tachibana
- Art Supervision: Hiroshi Katou
- Animation producer: Shouta Fujii
- Blender Supervision: Masateru Inada, Takahiro Kawakoshi
- CG Action Supervisor: Masateru Inada
- Editing: Akinori Mishima
- Military Research: Ken’ichi Kaneko
- Original Game Creator: Yokou Tarou
- Prop Design: Shun Tachibana
NieR:Automata Anime Cast
- Yui Ishikawa as 2B
- Natsuki Hanae as 9S
- Ayaka Suwa as A2
- Aoi Yuuki as Pascal
- Atsumi Tanezaki as Lily
- Chiaki Kanou as Commander
- Daisuke Namikawa as Adam
- Hiroki Yasumoto as Pod 042
- Kaoru Akiyama as Pod 153
The distant future, 5012. The sudden aerial invasion of Earth by <Aliens> and their creations <Machine Lifeforms> led mankind to the brink of extinction. The surviving number of humans who took refuge on the moon to organize a counterattack using <android> soldiers to recapture Earth. However, the war reaches a stalemate as the <Machine Lifeforms> continue to multiply infinitely. In turn, humanity deploys a new unit of android soldiers as an ultimate weapon: YoRHa. Newly dispatched to Earth 2B joins 9S, the analyst currently stationed there, where amid their mission, they encounter a myriad of mysterious phenomena… This is the story of these lifeless <androids> and their endless fight for the sake of mankind. (synopsis via Crunchyroll)
Episode 4 of the Nier:Automata anime series currently has no release date at this time. The series recently announced delays due to COVID-19 reasons according to the official website.
Source: Official Twitter