NieR:Automata Episode 4 Delayed Due to COVID-19

The latest anime series by A-1 Pictures is entering a delay until further notice.

NieR:Automata 2B

The official website for the NieR:Automata anime series announced on Saturday that Episode 4 is officially delayed until further notice due to problems related to COVID-19. The first three episodes of the series will be rebroadcasted over the next three weeks but there has been no word on when the series will continue with Episode 4 and onward. The first three episodes of the new sci-fi anime series are currently available to watch on Crunchyroll. NieR:Automata is based on the games of the same title and is animated by studio A-1 Pictures with new episodes airing every Saturday.

Anime Staff

  • Director: Ryouji Masuyama
  • Series Composition: Ryouji Masuyama, Yokou Tarou
  • Chief Animation Director: Jun Nakai
  • Art Director: Hirofumi Sakagami
  • Director of Photography: Toshiaki Aoshima
  • Sound Director: Yukio Nagasaki
  • Cgi Director: Yuusuke Noma
  • Sub CG Director: Takeshi Ōkawa
  • Character Design: Jun Nakai
  • Art design: Takeyuki Takahashi
  • Color design: Takahiro Mogi
  • Music: monaca
  • 2D Work: Mie Hiraga
  • Action Supervision: Shun Tachibana
  • Art Supervision: Hiroshi Katou
  • Animation producer: Shouta Fujii
  • Blender Supervision: Masateru Inada, Takahiro Kawakoshi
  • CG Action Supervisor: Masateru Inada
  • Editing: Akinori Mishima
  • Military Research: Ken’ichi Kaneko
  • Original Game Creator: Yokou Tarou
  • Prop Design: Shun Tachibana
NieR: Automata, OPENING

NieR:Automata Anime Cast

  • Yui Ishikawa as 2B
  • Natsuki Hanae as 9S
  • Ayaka Suwa as A2
  • Aoi Yuuki as Pascal
  • Atsumi Tanezaki as Lily
  • Chiaki Kanou as Commander
  • Daisuke Namikawa as Adam
  • Hiroki Yasumoto as Pod 042
  • Kaoru Akiyama as Pod 153
NieR: Automata, ENDING

The distant future, 5012. The sudden aerial invasion of Earth by <Aliens> and their creations <Machine Lifeforms> led mankind to the brink of extinction. The surviving number of humans who took refuge on the moon to organize a counterattack using <android> soldiers to recapture Earth. However, the war reaches a stalemate as the <Machine Lifeforms> continue to multiply infinitely. In turn, humanity deploys a new unit of android soldiers as an ultimate weapon: YoRHa. Newly dispatched to Earth 2B joins 9S, the analyst currently stationed there, where amid their mission, they encounter a myriad of mysterious phenomena… This is the story of these lifeless <androids> and their endless fight for the sake of mankind. (synopsis via Crunchyroll)

Episode 4 of the Nier:Automata anime series currently has no release date at this time. The series recently announced delays due to COVID-19 reasons according to the official website.

Source: Official Twitter

