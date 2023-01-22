NieR:Automata Episode 4 Delayed Due to COVID-19

The official website for the NieR:Automata anime series announced on Saturday that Episode 4 is officially delayed until further notice due to problems related to COVID-19. The first three episodes of the series will be rebroadcasted over the next three weeks but there has been no word on when the series will continue with Episode 4 and onward. The first three episodes of the new sci-fi anime series are currently available to watch on Crunchyroll. NieR:Automata is based on the games of the same title and is animated by studio A-1 Pictures with new episodes airing every Saturday.

Anime Staff

Director : Ryouji Masuyama

: Ryouji Masuyama Series Composition : Ryouji Masuyama, Yokou Tarou

: Ryouji Masuyama, Yokou Tarou Chief Animation Director : Jun Nakai

: Jun Nakai Art Director : Hirofumi Sakagami

: Hirofumi Sakagami Director of Photography : Toshiaki Aoshima

: Toshiaki Aoshima Sound Director : Yukio Nagasaki

: Yukio Nagasaki Cgi Director : Yuusuke Noma

: Yuusuke Noma Sub CG Director : Takeshi Ōkawa

: Takeshi Ōkawa Character Design : Jun Nakai

: Jun Nakai Art design : Takeyuki Takahashi

: Takeyuki Takahashi Color design : Takahiro Mogi

: Takahiro Mogi Music : monaca

: monaca 2D Work : Mie Hiraga

: Mie Hiraga Action Supervision : Shun Tachibana

: Shun Tachibana Art Supervision : Hiroshi Katou

: Hiroshi Katou Animation producer : Shouta Fujii

: Shouta Fujii Blender Supervision : Masateru Inada, Takahiro Kawakoshi

: Masateru Inada, Takahiro Kawakoshi CG Action Supervisor : Masateru Inada

: Masateru Inada Editing : Akinori Mishima

: Akinori Mishima Military Research : Ken’ichi Kaneko

: Ken’ichi Kaneko Original Game Creator : Yokou Tarou

: Yokou Tarou Prop Design: Shun Tachibana

NieR:Automata Anime Cast

Yui Ishikawa as 2B

Natsuki Hanae as 9S

Ayaka Suwa as A2

Aoi Yuuki as Pascal

Atsumi Tanezaki as Lily

Chiaki Kanou as Commander

Daisuke Namikawa as Adam

Hiroki Yasumoto as Pod 042

Kaoru Akiyama as Pod 153

The distant future, 5012. The sudden aerial invasion of Earth by <Aliens> and their creations <Machine Lifeforms> led mankind to the brink of extinction. The surviving number of humans who took refuge on the moon to organize a counterattack using <android> soldiers to recapture Earth. However, the war reaches a stalemate as the <Machine Lifeforms> continue to multiply infinitely. In turn, humanity deploys a new unit of android soldiers as an ultimate weapon: YoRHa. Newly dispatched to Earth 2B joins 9S, the analyst currently stationed there, where amid their mission, they encounter a myriad of mysterious phenomena… This is the story of these lifeless <androids> and their endless fight for the sake of mankind. (synopsis via Crunchyroll)

Episode 4 of the Nier:Automata anime series currently has no release date at this time. The series recently announced delays due to COVID-19 reasons according to the official website.

Source: Official Twitter