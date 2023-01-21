Definitely Not Fried Chicken: How to get Vehicles for Faster Deliveries

The sunshine soaked city that Definitely Not Fried Chicken is set in is not all that it seems. In this business management sim, you’re growing a drugs trade behind legitimate store fronts. While you’re busy becoming an entrepreneur, you’ll meet new clients, be able to develop different narcotics, and earn a lot of cash. In Definitely Not Fried Chicken, you’ll receive a lot of orders, so you’ll need the appropriate vehicle to make faster deliveries.

When you first begin your journey to becoming a drug lord, the only way you can send out deliveries is from a Moped Garage which only has enough room for one box space. As a result, completing an order can take a lot of time, especially when you’ve got Astronaut Jack requesting 20 boxes. Obtaining a better vehicle in the early game is essential for expanding your business.

More Definitely Not Fried Chicken guides

How to get vehicles in Definitely Not Fried Chicken

To unlock a new and improved vehicle, the first step is to open your dispatch map. This is where you view your hotline orders and send out deliveries to your customers. Towards the bottom of the map, you’ll see a scrapyard and by clicking on it, you’ll assign your driver to make a delivery to that location. By doing so, you’ll start earning points which is what you need to get vehicles. The more deliveries you make to the scrapyard, the more points you’ll earn. You can take a look at how many points you’ve accumulated from the scrapyard by selecting the ‘local business’ icon, beside the dispatch map icon and choosing the scrapyard. When you navigate to the vehicles tab, you’ll be presented with the following options and their prices:

Car Garage stores a car with 4 box spaces: 90 points

Pickup Garage stores a pickup with 8 box spaces (coming later in early access)

Truck Garage stores a truck with 16 box spaces (coming later in early access)

Although the Car Garage is the only upgrade available at this time, its still a significant improvement from the Moped Garage. As soon as you’ve racked up 90 points, you can purchase the car. To begin using it, open up the build menu and go to the garages tab. Then, you’ll be able to purchase the Car Garage for $650, plus $100 per day and begin completing orders much quicker.

That’s everything you need to know about getting a vehicle for faster deliveries in Definitely Not Fried Chicken!