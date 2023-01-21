Definitely Not Fried Chicken: How to get a Business License

The sunshine soaked city that Definitely Not Fried Chicken is set in is not all that it seems. In this business management sim, you’re developing and growing a drugs trade behind legitimate store fronts such as a Laundromat and as the name suggests, a Chicken Shop. While you’re busy becoming an entrepreneur, you’ll meet new clients, be able to unlock different narcotics, and earn a lot of cash in the process. You have complete control as you build your businesses from scratch, designing and managing production lines, hiring workers to run both sides of your business and more. Before you can start a new business, you’ll need a business license and this guide will show you how to get one.

Setting up a new business won’t be cheap, so you need to ensure you’ve got enough funds to do so. Luckily, there are a lot of customers who are keen to get their hands on the drugs you’re selling. Having legitimate businesses is useful as they’re the key to being able to stay undetected and hide what’s really going on.

How to get a business license in Definitely Not Fried Chicken

To buy a business license, all you have to do is select the ‘business licenses’ icon towards the top left of your screen. Then, purchasing the ‘franchise level 1’ will unlock the business. Currently, you can add three businesses to your portfolio, with more being added in the future. Here are all the business licenses in the game and how much they cost:

Laundromat: $3,000

Donut Shop: $6,000

Chicken Shop: $9,000

Lobster Restaurant: $12,000 (coming later in early access)

Nightclub: $15,000 (coming later in early access)

Casino: $18,000 (coming later in early access)

Once you’ve obtained the business license, you’re required to buy a business plot. The final step is to set the business type to the business you just purchased and you’re ready to go! Getting a business license will also unlock everything you need to get your facility up and running. In the Laundromat, for example, you’ll be able to place down a washing machine set, dryer, a detergent shelf, and much more for your customers to use. Remember, you need to hire staff in your new business and provide them with everything they need to keep morale high and stop them from quite literally working themselves to death.

That’s everything you need to know about getting business licenses to grow your legal and not so legal empire in Definitely Not Fried Chicken.