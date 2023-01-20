Definitely Not Fried Chicken: Staff Guide | What They Do, How to Take Care of Them, Prices

The sunshine soaked city that Definitely Not Fried Chicken is set in is not all that it seems. In this business management sim, you are hiding a drug business behind unsuspicious store fronts. As you progress, you can meet new clients, make more narcotics, and of course, make a lot of cash in your life of crime. Running both sides of the business will mean you need a solid workforce to help you along the way. You won’t be able to grow your empire without hiring staff ensuring everything is running smoothly and business is booming in Definitely Not Fried Chicken.

Getting workers won’t be cheap as you have to pay to hire them and pay them an hourly wage. As your drug factory runs around the clock, that’s a lot of wages that need to be paid, especially early on in the game. Also, you have to attend to their hunger, bladder, fun, hygiene, and tiredness needs in order to avoid any disasters and keep morale high.

More Definitely Not Fried Chicken guides

Definitely Not Fried Chicken: How to Unlock Toasted Cannabis | Definitely Not Fried Chicken: How to get Customers | Beginners Guide |

Types of staff and what they do in Definitely Not Fried Chicken

Here are the details of all the staff available for you to hire and fire:

Workers: Do tasks that you set them such as working on a certain narcotic, vehicle loading, cashier work, and more. One worker costs $500 to hire and an additional $5 per hour worked. At the beginning of the game, you can equip workers with gardening gloves for a -50% cooldown time on Cannabis plants.

Do tasks that you set them such as working on a certain narcotic, vehicle loading, cashier work, and more. One worker costs $500 to hire and an additional $5 per hour worked. At the beginning of the game, you can equip workers with gardening gloves for a -50% cooldown time on Cannabis plants. Engineers : Fix equipment that has low health within a certain room group. One engineer costs $750 to hire, plus $6 per hour worked.

: Fix equipment that has low health within a certain room group. One engineer costs $750 to hire, plus $6 per hour worked. Cleaners: Pick up trash and clean dirty floors within a certain room group. A single cleaner costs $350 to hire and $4 per hour worked.

Pick up trash and clean dirty floors within a certain room group. A single cleaner costs $350 to hire and $4 per hour worked. Guards: Protects your products and they can be armed to fight off threats. At the beginning of the game, they can be armed with a baseball bat. Guards are priced at $800 each and $7 per hour worked.

All of these workers are important to have in both your legitimate fronts and illegal farms. Its important to note that you’ll have to provide the necessary facilities to take care of your employees, or they will quite literally work themselves to death. Firstly, construct a break room containing items such as a television and sofa for entertainment, a coffee machine for energy, and a vending machine to deplete hunger. In addition, you need to construct a bathroom with the minimum of a toilet, sink, hand dryer, and a shower for hygiene.

That’s all you need to know about your staff in Definitely Not Fried Chicken!