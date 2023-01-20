Definitely Not Fried Chicken: How to Unlock Toasted Cannabis

Definitely Not Fried Chicken is not your traditional business management sim. Behind legitimate stores, you’re actually growing a drugs trade. As you progress, you can meet new clients, make more narcotics, and of course, accumulate a lot of cash. When you first begin playing, the only drug you’ll be able to grow and sell is Basic Cannabis and soon enough, you’ll want to add more products to your line. The first drug you’ll want to get your hands on is Toasted Cannabis and this guide has got you covered with how you can begin unlocking it.

You can’t become a drug lord and expand your empire with only one type of drug. As soon as you unlock Toasted Cannabis, your customers will be eager to get some, so make sure you’ve got enough workers on your plants.

More Definitely Not Fried Chicken guides

How to unlock Toasted Cannabis in Definitely Not Fried Chicken

The first step to obtaining Toasted Cannabis is to open the dispatch map on the top left hand side of your screen. This is where you can view your hotline orders and fulfil them. By clicking on the university towards the middle of the map, you’ll assign a vehicle to send out a delivery to that location. Once your driver has dropped off the university delivery, you’ll earn points and continuing to complete university deliveries will see you rack up even more points. To check the amount of points you’ve earned from the university, click the ‘local business’ icon, beside the dispatch map icon and select the university option. Under the ‘Cannabis Production’ heading, you’ll see some items that are available to purchase using points. Here, you can buy a Toasted Cannabis Bed for a total of 20 points.

As soon as you’ve earned enough points to get a Toasted Cannabis Bed, place it down in your drug farm. You can start growing it straight away by assigning your workers to work on Toasted Cannabis.

There are other items you can buy with university points under Cannabis Production:

Improved Cannabis Cutting Bench for cutting fresh Cannabis: 20 points

Auto Cannabis Cutting Bench to automatically cut fresh Cannabis: 30 points

Cannabis Drying Rack for drying fresh Cannabis: 40 points

Fan Cannabis Drying Rack for drying fresh Cannabis quicker: 50 points

Amazonian Cannabis Bed grows amazon Cannabis plants: 50 points

That’s everything you need to know about unlocking Toasted Cannabis in Definitely Not Fried Chicken! Continuing to develop your business and earn points will allow you to get access to even more drug types.