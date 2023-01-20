Definitely Not Fried Chicken: How to get Customers | Beginners Guide

The sunshine soaked city that Definitely Not Fried Chicken is set in is not all that it seems. In this business management sim, you’re developing and growing a drugs trade behind legitimate store fronts such as a laundromat and as the name suggests, a fried chicken shop. While you’re busy expanding your drug empire, you’ll meet new clients, be able to unlock different narcotics, and earn cash. You have complete control as you build your business from scratch, designing and managing production lines, hiring workers to participate in your illegal activities, and more. This guide will show you how to start getting customers in Definitely Not Fried Chicken, so you can begin selling your services.

You can’t become the next big drug lord without any customers. Luckily, there are a lot of people who are eager to get their hands on all kinds of substances. As soon as you’re set up, orders will instantly start coming in and your staff will have a lot of work to do.

How to get customers in Definitely Not Fried Chicken

To start getting customers, you need to purchase a hotline which can be done by selecting the ‘monuments’ icon towards the top left of your screen. Once you’ve got that out of the way, your dispatch map will pop up and you need to toggle the hotline to ‘on.’ Then, orders will begin flooding in and all you have to do is click on an order icon on the map. This will send a delivery to your chosen customer and a moped will be sent with the narcotics hidden inside.

As you receive more orders, you’ll notice that customers will request different amounts, so some orders will take longer to complete than others. Also, keep your eyes peeled for timed orders as you have to complete them within a set time limit. By upgrading your hotline, you’ll be able to get even more orders, but this isn’t recommended until you’re able to make upgrades such as getting a car for faster deliveries.

While you’re hiding your drug farms behind legitimate businesses, you may as well use them to generate more income. When you’ve established a new business, all you have to do is set it to ‘open’ and customers will use it within the designated opening hours. Make sure you have enough staff to run both sides of the business. Selling legal goods and services is how you’ll stay undetected and hide what’s really going on.

That’s everything you need to know about getting your first customers in Definitely Not Fried Chicken!