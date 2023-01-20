Crystal Dynamics Reportedly Killing Marvel’s Avengers As Focus Moves To Tomb Raider

There’s no shortage of video game rumors and speculation pieces of what’s to come. However, the writing is on the wall for Marvel’s Avengers. For a good while now, there have been reports that Crystal Dynamics would be sunsetting the Marvel’s Avengers game, which shouldn’t be too much of a surprise. This title has not hit the strides that the development team had likely hoped for. Regardless, it does look like fans will find the game could be announced officially as ending development at any moment. But interestingly enough, the death of Marvel’s Avengers will help ramp up another popular IP.

A new report has surfaced from eXputer that has claimed the announcement of Marvel’s Avengers end is coming soon. The game, on paper, seemed to have been a real winner. This title launched at a time when Marvel was doing incredibly well in the cinematic universe. But the game just failed to deliver, and the reception was rather mixed. After bringing out several updates in hopes of turning things around for the game, it looks like efforts were unsuccessful. If the report is to be believed, the action now is to ensure the game is still accessible for players after the team entirely removes their staff from the project.

It’s also noted that several unreleased contents won’t make their way into the game. That includes the various characters that the developers had intended on, such as She-Hulk and Captain Marvel. But at the very latest, it looks like players that are finding the game to be enjoyable will likely still have the ability to log into the campaign after the team releases the last update.

Meanwhile, it’s noted that the development team will be pulling staff working on Marvel’s Avengers onto the next Tomb Raider game. This is an installment we’re still waiting to hear more about. Outside of the game being developed by Crystal Dynamics, we know that Amazon Games is publishing the installment. But what this new game will entail remains to be seen. If more staff is jumping onto the project, it could very well be something unveiled sooner than later. While we wait for the announcement of Marvel’s Avengers coming to an end, we do have a Before You Buy. This way, if you never opted to try the game out, you’ll be able to see where we stood with the gameplay impressions from when it first released into the marketplace.

Source