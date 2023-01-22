Gameranx

UniteUp! Episode 4 Delayed Until February 11 Due to COVID-19

Another series produced by Aniplex has now been delayed due to COVID-19.

UniteUp anime
The official website for the UniteUp! anime series announced on Saturday that Episode 4 is officially delayed until February 11 due to problems related to COVID-19. This is now the second anime announced today produced by Aniplex which has announced a delay in programming due to COVID-19, the other being the more popular of the two NieR:Automata. The first three episodes of the new idol anime series are currently available to watch on Crunchyroll. UniteUp! is animated by studio Cloverworks with new episodes airing every Saturday.

UniteUp! Anime Staff

  • Director: Shinichirou Ushijima
  • Series Composition: Rino Yamazaki
  • Chief Animation Directors: Asami Komatsu, Majiro, Yurie Hama
  • Director of Photography: Yukiko Nagase
  • Action Director: Hiromi Ishigami
  • Music: Yuki Hayashi
  • Character Design: Majiro
  • Art Director: Masakazu Miyake
  • Art Setting: Yuri Sanan
  • Color Design: Kazuko Nakashima
  • 3D Director: Makoto Honda
  • Design: Hiromi Ishigami, Iori Nonoshita, Keiko Takagi, Shiori Mizutani, Yōko Kubara, Yurie Hama
  • Editing: Akinori Mishima

Anime Cast

The main cast of Amon Hirai, Kikunosuke Toya and Ryoutarou Yamaguchi are joined by the members of idol groups Jaxx Jaxx and Legit.

  • Amon Hirai as Chihiro Isuzugawa (Protostar)
  • Kikunosuke Toya as Akira Kiyose (Protostar)
  • Ryoutarou Yamaguchi as Banri Naoe (Protostar)
  • Gaku Takamoto as Kanata Morinomiya (Jaxx Jaxx)
  • Kousei Tsubokura as Jun Wakasa (Jaxx Jaxx)
  • masa as Gakuto Haruka (Jaxx Jaxx)
  • Takumi Magoshi as Izumi Kashii (Jaxx Jaxx)
  • Yuuki Shimomae as Homare Katsura (Jaxx Jaxx)
  • Magura Sukegawa as Daiki Takao (Legit)
  • Ryuuichirou Sakata as Fuuga Tougou (Legit)
  • Shinnosuke Morikage as Eishirou Nijou (Legit)
  • Souma Saitou as Lin Ootsuki (AneLa)
  • Yoshiki Nakajima as Maoto Tsujidou (AneLa)

Akira Kiyose is a high school student who loves to sing. His songs were published to a video sharing site as the internet singer “KIKUNOYU”. One day, he is scouted by the entertainment agency “sMiLea Production” after they hear his singing voice. The agency was established to nurture up-and-coming idols by the legendary idol duo “Anela” after they suddenly retired. Akira forms a group with Banri Naoe and Chihiro Isuzugawa, who were also scouted. The three online singers are inspired by the idols “LEGIT” and “JAXX/JAXX”, also belonging to the same agency, and aim to make their idol debut with their own thoughts and feelings in mind…! (synopsis via Crunchyroll)

Source: Official Twitter

