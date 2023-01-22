UniteUp! Episode 4 Delayed Until February 11 Due to COVID-19

The official website for the UniteUp! anime series announced on Saturday that Episode 4 is officially delayed until February 11 due to problems related to COVID-19. This is now the second anime announced today produced by Aniplex which has announced a delay in programming due to COVID-19, the other being the more popular of the two NieR:Automata. The first three episodes of the new idol anime series are currently available to watch on Crunchyroll. UniteUp! is animated by studio Cloverworks with new episodes airing every Saturday.

UniteUp! Anime Staff

Director: Shinichirou Ushijima

Shinichirou Ushijima Series Composition : Rino Yamazaki

: Rino Yamazaki Chief Animation Directors : Asami Komatsu, Majiro, Yurie Hama

: Asami Komatsu, Majiro, Yurie Hama Director of Photography : Yukiko Nagase

: Yukiko Nagase Action Director : Hiromi Ishigami

: Hiromi Ishigami Music : Yuki Hayashi

: Yuki Hayashi Character Design : Majiro

: Majiro Art Director : Masakazu Miyake

: Masakazu Miyake Art Setting : Yuri Sanan

: Yuri Sanan Color Design : Kazuko Nakashima

: Kazuko Nakashima 3D Director : Makoto Honda

: Makoto Honda Design : Hiromi Ishigami, Iori Nonoshita, Keiko Takagi, Shiori Mizutani, Yōko Kubara, Yurie Hama

: Hiromi Ishigami, Iori Nonoshita, Keiko Takagi, Shiori Mizutani, Yōko Kubara, Yurie Hama Editing: Akinori Mishima

Anime Cast

The main cast of Amon Hirai, Kikunosuke Toya and Ryoutarou Yamaguchi are joined by the members of idol groups Jaxx Jaxx and Legit.

Amon Hirai as Chihiro Isuzugawa (Protostar)

(Protostar) Kikunosuke Toya as Akira Kiyose (Protostar)

(Protostar) Ryoutarou Yamaguchi as Banri Naoe (Protostar)

(Protostar) Gaku Takamoto as Kanata Morinomiya (Jaxx Jaxx)

(Jaxx Jaxx) Kousei Tsubokura as Jun Wakasa (Jaxx Jaxx)

(Jaxx Jaxx) masa as Gakuto Haruka (Jaxx Jaxx)

(Jaxx Jaxx) Takumi Magoshi as Izumi Kashii (Jaxx Jaxx)

(Jaxx Jaxx) Yuuki Shimomae as Homare Katsura (Jaxx Jaxx)

(Jaxx Jaxx) Magura Sukegawa as Daiki Takao (Legit)

(Legit) Ryuuichirou Sakata as Fuuga Tougou (Legit)

(Legit) Shinnosuke Morikage as Eishirou Nijou (Legit)

(Legit) Souma Saitou as Lin Ootsuki (AneLa)

(AneLa) Yoshiki Nakajima as Maoto Tsujidou (AneLa)

Akira Kiyose is a high school student who loves to sing. His songs were published to a video sharing site as the internet singer “KIKUNOYU”. One day, he is scouted by the entertainment agency “sMiLea Production” after they hear his singing voice. The agency was established to nurture up-and-coming idols by the legendary idol duo “Anela” after they suddenly retired. Akira forms a group with Banri Naoe and Chihiro Isuzugawa, who were also scouted. The three online singers are inspired by the idols “LEGIT” and “JAXX/JAXX”, also belonging to the same agency, and aim to make their idol debut with their own thoughts and feelings in mind…! (synopsis via Crunchyroll)

