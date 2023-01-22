UniteUp! Episode 4 Delayed Until February 11 Due to COVID-19

Table of Contents[Hide][Show]
UniteUp! Anime Staff
- Director: Shinichirou Ushijima
- Series Composition: Rino Yamazaki
- Chief Animation Directors: Asami Komatsu, Majiro, Yurie Hama
- Director of Photography: Yukiko Nagase
- Action Director: Hiromi Ishigami
- Music: Yuki Hayashi
- Character Design: Majiro
- Art Director: Masakazu Miyake
- Art Setting: Yuri Sanan
- Color Design: Kazuko Nakashima
- 3D Director: Makoto Honda
- Design: Hiromi Ishigami, Iori Nonoshita, Keiko Takagi, Shiori Mizutani, Yōko Kubara, Yurie Hama
- Editing: Akinori Mishima
Anime Cast
The main cast of Amon Hirai, Kikunosuke Toya and Ryoutarou Yamaguchi are joined by the members of idol groups Jaxx Jaxx and Legit.
- Amon Hirai as Chihiro Isuzugawa (Protostar)
- Kikunosuke Toya as Akira Kiyose (Protostar)
- Ryoutarou Yamaguchi as Banri Naoe (Protostar)
- Gaku Takamoto as Kanata Morinomiya (Jaxx Jaxx)
- Kousei Tsubokura as Jun Wakasa (Jaxx Jaxx)
- masa as Gakuto Haruka (Jaxx Jaxx)
- Takumi Magoshi as Izumi Kashii (Jaxx Jaxx)
- Yuuki Shimomae as Homare Katsura (Jaxx Jaxx)
- Magura Sukegawa as Daiki Takao (Legit)
- Ryuuichirou Sakata as Fuuga Tougou (Legit)
- Shinnosuke Morikage as Eishirou Nijou (Legit)
- Souma Saitou as Lin Ootsuki (AneLa)
- Yoshiki Nakajima as Maoto Tsujidou (AneLa)
Akira Kiyose is a high school student who loves to sing. His songs were published to a video sharing site as the internet singer “KIKUNOYU”. One day, he is scouted by the entertainment agency “sMiLea Production” after they hear his singing voice. The agency was established to nurture up-and-coming idols by the legendary idol duo “Anela” after they suddenly retired. Akira forms a group with Banri Naoe and Chihiro Isuzugawa, who were also scouted. The three online singers are inspired by the idols “LEGIT” and “JAXX/JAXX”, also belonging to the same agency, and aim to make their idol debut with their own thoughts and feelings in mind…! (synopsis via Crunchyroll)
Source: Official Twitter