Forza Motorsport to Have a Dedicated Showcase Following the Upcoming Developer Direct

The Forza Motorsport team took to Twitter to confirm that the upcoming title in the series would be the main focus of this month’s Forza Monthly stream which is set to go live on January 26th, 2023, just a day after Xbox’s Developer Direct event.

Microsoft had previously announced that Forza Motorsport would be present during the Xbox Developer Direct stream and while this appears to still be the case little is known about what might be shown on January 25th, 2023. Xbox Germany at one point did however note that we may see a potential release date during the Developer Direct stream.

This upcoming Thursday (January 26) at 9am PST, Tune in to Forza Monthly, which features the all new Forza Motorsport! pic.twitter.com/fnQxbgyq33 — Forza Motorsport (@ForzaMotorsport) January 23, 2023

Xbox’s Developer Direct event is set to show off work from a number of studios under Microsoft’s banner. Some of the games include Redfall, Minecraft: Legends, and The Elder Scrolls Online. Given that the runtime of the event has also been revealed it’s possible that Turn 10 may only have a short amount of time to reveal their announcements at the showcase as it’s set to only be around 44 minutes long. This in turn would mean that Forza fans will probably be better treated on January 26th, 2023 when the Forza Monthly stream goes live.

In comparison to Xbox’s Developer Direct stream the Forza Monthly stream is set to be 90 minutes in length and starts at 9 AM UTC before switching over to a Forza Horizon 5 stream at 10:30 AM ETC. Even though there isn’t much information as to what we can expect from the Forza Monthly stream we’ll most likely learn more during the Developer Direct live stream when Turn 10 makes their announcements.

Microsoft originally announced Forza Motorsport was in development back in 2020. The most recent news we got surrounding the project was a trailer back in June 2022 that focused heavily on dynamic weather effects, a new physics system, and incredible new visuals. The game is set to launch in Spring 2023 on Xbox Series S/X, PC, and Xbox Game Pass. There still isn’t any confirmation of whether the game will make its way to Xbox One as well. The game is hoping to target 60 FPS at 4K on Xbox Series X as well as ray tracing. Alongside this, the Xbox Series S version of the game is targeting 60 FPS at 1080p. Needless to say, Forza fans will have a lot to look forward to in the coming days.