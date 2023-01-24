Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon Presentation Reportedly Won’t Feature New Details

With The Game Awards 2022 came a slew of thrilling announcements. One of those big reveals that players likely hadn’t anticipated seeing was the next installment of the Armored Core series. That franchise mainly laid dormant, with FromSoftware moving on to other video game projects. However, fans were delighted to find that the development team is bringing the series back with Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon. Unfortunately, if you were hopeful that the upcoming presentation during the Taipei Game Show would deliver new content, then you’re out of luck.

It doesn’t look like we’ll be getting anything notable at the presentation. Previously there were reports that the showcase would be an hour long. Now thanks to a report from Okami Games, the presentation description has been adjusted to now showcase the event only lasting twenty minutes. That’s a drastic drop off from the previously reported hour-long highlight. Another component that might be a bit disappointing to hear is the fact that we’re only getting a pre-recorded video of the game producer Ogura.

Update: The Armored Core presentation description has been changed. Now says 20 mins instead of 1 hour.



– Program includes a 20-minute interview with producer Ogura and does not include live video or new information. 😔



– Program is pre-recorded and does not answer audience Q's https://t.co/O3IpIzH916 pic.twitter.com/hTJQrpyZMD — Okami Games (@Okami13_) January 24, 2023

Again, it’s reported that this video won’t feature anything new, so there won’t be any answers to fan questions. That might be a bit of a bummer to hear if you’ve been waiting on more information to surface for the game. Instead, it looks like the development studio needs more time with the project before they can unveil more of what’s to come. At any rate, we have the whole year to get through, so chances are we’ll see more of this game later on. In fact, the title is slated to release this year, so while we might not get much of a showcase next month, we’re bound to see more of it sooner rather than later.

With that said, we do know that Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon won’t be a Soulslike experience. Instead, we’re getting the mech combat game that the series is known for. Likewise, we know that this game premise is centered around a distant planet known as Rubicon 3. It’s here that humanity has uncovered a new energy source, but with the planet set in flames, it becomes a chaotic battle to obtain the resources. With all that said, we know that when FromSoftware is ready to release this title, we’ll find it available for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC platforms.

