Golden Kamuy Season 4 To Start Re-Broadcasting in April 2023

Golden Kamuy Season 4 will officially begin re-broadcasting in April 2023, according to the series’ production committee. The news comes after the season was put on hold recently after a staff member on the production team for the series passed away. Now, the new season will be part of the Spring 2023 anime lineup and will re-start with the first episode of the season (episode 37) despite leaving off on episode 42 (or episode 6 of Season 4). The blu-rays for this season will also be pushed back to the following dates: July 26, 2023 (DVD #1), August 30, 2023 (DVD #2), and September 27, 2023 (DVD #3).

Golden Kamuy Season 4 trailer #2

At the beginning of November, the production staff released a statement on the member that suddenly passed away that you can read below (Official translation by @BlackDragonSP from Anime Corner News)

A core staff member of the TV Anime ‘Golden Kamuy’ Season 4 passed away on Tuesday, November 1, 2022. We offer our sincerest condolences on the passing and our heartfelt prayers for his soul to rest in peace. In response to the sudden obituary of a main staff member irreplaceable to the production, we discussed at Golden Kamuy Production Committee and Brain’s Base about our actions on the following broadcast, and we reached a conclusion to delay the broadcast and stream for episodes from the 43rd to the 49th. We are also discussing the release dates of Blu-ray and DVD for Season 4. Once we decide on the details regarding new schedules of the broadcast and stream, and of the releases of Blu-ray and DVD, we will make announcements on the anime’s official website and the official Twitter. As the Golden Kamuy Production Committee, we will continue on producing the anime with the desire of delivering better work to those who have been waiting for the broadcast. We would like to extend our deepest appreciation for your understanding.



Golden Kamuy Production Committee

Golden Kamuy Season 4 Anime

Studio Brain’s Base took over the animation production from Geno Studio, which animated the first three seasons of the anime series. Golden Kamuy Season 4 will be Brain Base’s third and final project of the year unless another project is announced out of nowhere in the meantime within the next 22 days. The studio also animated Duel Masters King Max, which aired for 17 episodes back in the spring of this year, then co-animated the movie Re:cycle of the Penguindrum with studio Lapin Track.

Golden Kamuy Season 4 is the biggest anime title for the studio since it released To Your Eternity back in 2021 (which was handed over to studio Drive for the upcoming second season set to premiere this fall as well. The Golden Kamuy anime series as a whole has received great reviews since it began airing in the spring of 2018. The first season was rated a 7.89 on MyAnimeList followed by 8.23 and 8.46 for seasons two and three. The series has also faired well on Anilist with scores of 76%, 81%, and 83% for the first three seasons.

Golden Kamuy Season 4 was first announced at the end of 2021 during a special event for the series. The first trailer of Season 4 was released three months later in March of this year which you can also watch below.

Golden Kamuy Manga

The anime series is based on the award-winning manga written and illustrated by Satoru Noda. The manga began serialization in Weekly Young Jump magazine back in 2014 and finally came to an end this year with chapter 314. Over the course of 31 volumes, Golden Kamuy saw its fair share of success in sales and awards.

As of June 2022, the manga garnered over 22 million copies in circulation⁠—making it one of the most popular seinen manga of the past five years. In 2016, Golden Kamuy won the 9th Manga Taishō award⁠—a grand prize award established for recognizing unestablished manga. Two years later, Golden Kamuy ended up winning the grand prize at the 2018 Tezuka Osamu Cultural Prize Awards after being nominated for the same award in both 2016 and 2017. And the awards don’t stop there for this fantastic manga.

Golden Kamuy ended up going on win the Social Impact Award at the 2021 Japan Media Arts Festival and the Grand Prize at the Japan Cartoonists Association Awards earlier this year. Other awards the series has been nominated for in the past include a prestigious Eisner Award and the “general category” award at the 40th Kodansha Manga Awards.

Noda got his first big break in 2011 when debuted with the classic ice-hockey manga Supinamarada! which was also serialized in Weekly Young Jump just as Golden Kamuy did. Unfortunately, Supinamarada! didn’t have any success. However, it’s what led Noda to take a break before he returned with the award-winning Golden Kamuy. But fear not hockey fans, Noda announced that Supinamarada! will be relaunched! No date for the relaunch has been announced as of now.

US-based publisher VIZ Media licenses the series in English and currently has 26 of the 31 volumes published:



In the early twentieth century, Russo-Japanese War veteran Saichi “Immortal” Sugimoto scratches out a meager existence during the postwar gold rush in the wilderness of Hokkaido. When he stumbles across a map to a fortune in hidden Ainu gold, he sets off on a treacherous quest to find it. But Sugimoto is not the only interested party, and everyone who knows about the gold will kill to possess it! Faced with the harsh conditions of the northern wilderness, ruthless criminals and rogue Japanese soldiers, Sugimoto will need all his skills and luck—and the help of an Ainu girl named Asirpa—to survive.

Source: Golden Kamuy Official Twitter