EA Originals Game Award Announcements Roundup

EA Originals, the Electronic Arts label that describes itself as being “committed to discovering and growing bold, new IP” had a slew of new announcements at The Game Awards 2022 yesterday. Along with Ascendant Studios debut of Immortals of Aveum, EA originals also showed off WILD HEARTS and also some new It Takes Two merch.

Immortals of Aveum

Ascendant Stuios’ debut title Immortals of Aveum made an appearance during the show. The title promises a “fantastical world engulfed in magic, rife with conflict, and on the verge of oblivion.” This is combined with singleplayer first-person magic game mechanics that are being developed by a veteran team comprised of developers on series such as Dead Space, Call of Duty, Halo, and more.

The cinematic experience is set to come to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series S/X, and PC in 2023.

WILD HEARTS

After Karakuri, EA Originals, and KOEI TECMO initially revealed WILD HEARTS along with its in-depth crafting mechanical system, the AAA hunting game set in feudal Japan received another trailer at The Game Awards 2022. In order to become the greatest hunter in the world players will have to battle with Kemono like the Deathstalker, Amaterasu, and the Golden Tempest.

The Standard and Karakuri Edition were also now available for pre-order as we approach the game’s release on February 17th, 2023.

It Takes Two

Fans of The Game Awards 2021 Game of the Year, It Takes Two would have spotted Josef Fares at yesterdays award show. Fares, who partnered with EA Originals to create titles like A Way Out and It Takes Two also presented some brand new merch of the award winning title including a brand-new plushie of fan-favorite character Cutie the Elephant. So if you want to relieve the most tragic murder in all of gaming history you can do so in the comfort of your own home. I still want justice for Cutie the Elephant.

In a press release EA Originals stated:

“EA Originals is a label for those who dare to explore. It’s a home for courageous studio partners like Ascendant, Omega Force, Hazelight, and Silver Rain to take their bold, creative visions and forge new ways to play,” said Stuart Lang, Vice President, Global Brand, Electronic Arts. “With the breathtaking worlds of Azuma (WILD HEARTS) and Aveum (Immortals of Aveum) to discover, the excitement only continues to build and evolve as we head into 2023 – be sure to stay tuned for more news at the EA Originals site.”

There was a load of great stuff on show over the course of the night at The Game Awards 2022 including a look at Supergiant Games’ brand-new Hades II, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, and much more. You can also check out all of the nominees and winners here.