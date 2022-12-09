Fortnite Might Be Getting A Dead Space Collaboration In January

Chapter 4 only just got underway in Fortnite and already thoughts are turning to the new season’s crossover content. While it’s already been confirmed that two iconic gaming legends will be joining the fun in Season One, it looks like another might be on the way sooner rather than later. That’s if new information from Insider Gaming is anything to go by.

According to their sources, the popular Battle Royale title will be seeing a familiar face drop onto the island next month. Apparently, to coincide with the upcoming January 27 release of the Dead Space remake, Fortnite will see an Isaac Clarke skin make its way into the action. The collaboration will reportedly kick off a few days prior to the launch of Dead Space, with whatever planned Dead Space content finding its way into Fortnite on January 23.

The partnership will form the first significant crossover collaboration in Fortnite for 2023. It’s expected that far more will continue, given the popularity of adding skins from gaming, sports and movie franchises within Fortnite over the past few years. It’s already been revealed that as part of Chapter Four Season One’s new Battle Pass, players will be able to unlock character skins and cosmetic items from the Doom franchise and The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. Making their way into Fortnite as part of the Battle Pass is the Doom Slayer, who can be unlocked with Battle Stars upon reaching level 26. Additionally, The Witcher 3 protagonist Geralt of Rivia is also planned to appear in Fortnite and will arrive as a mid-season unlock later into the season.

Also available from the Fortnite item shop right now is a unique Hulk skin, which continues the game’s ongoing partnership with the Marvel universe. Crossover content is clearly a big hit when it comes to Fortnite, and it’d certainly make sense for Epic Games to capitalise on the popularity of the iconic Dead Space franchise.

The Dead Space remake is on course to launch on January 27 and will see players exploring a rebuilt and improved version of the sci-fi horror game. It’ll be interesting to see if the remake gets a warmer reception than that of The Callisto Protocol, which launched recently to less than stellar feedback. Either way, we’ll be keeping an eye on everything in Fortnite in mid-January to see whether or not this new information comes to fruition.

Fortnite is available now on Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC via the Epic Games Store.

