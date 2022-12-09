New 7-Minute Fire Emblem Engage Trailer Highlights Your Home Base

Fire Emblem Engage has been dropping many videos over the past several weeks. Some have been of the true trailer variety, and others have shown off the characters you’ll meet in the game. Plus, we’ve gotten some videos about the Emblem Rings and how you can use them in the title. But now, a new 7-minute trailer has dropped, focusing entirely on something else. It focuses on the home base you’ll have and roam around during your adventures. It’s called Somniel, and the place is full of things to do by yourself and your allies.

The “home base” is located above the realm of Elyos, which is why no one but your allies can reach it. When you’re there, you’ll be able to do many things. You can wander around and see what all of your allies are doing. You can go to the local shops and pick up items for yourself or your crew. You’ll have access to various information about the Emblem Rings and the spirits within them, possibly even being able to look up their allies to see what they were like in the games they debuted in.

Continuing with the rings, it appears you can do something with them beyond wearing them and interacting with the spirits. It looks like you’ll get the chance to clean them, but to what purpose, we can’t say yet.

There are plenty of fun activities that you’ll be able to do as well. Fishing is allowed on the grounds, and there is a dragon minigame where you try and blast targets as you fly around the island. You’ll have the chance to grow your bonds with your allies through several activities. It’s also implied that romance is possible between Alear and their companions. Many fans of the series will be happy about that.

Finally, there appears to be a pet you can take care of within Somniel, giving you a little extra responsibility.

In many ways, Somniel is very much like Garreg Mach Monastery. Between missions, you’ll go here and unwind, build up your relationships, and more before you head out to the next battle. Hopefully, when the English version of the trailer comes out, we’ll get more details about what we can do.

Either way, these new pieces of information add to the wonder of Fire Emblem Engage, making it hard to wait for the January 20th release date.

