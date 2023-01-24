Dead Space Remake Worldwide Release Times

Nearly 15 years after its initial release, the fully-fledged remake of Visceral Games’ seminal horror game Dead Space is finally just around the corner. The title coming from EA Motive is one of the most highly anticipated games coming in 2023 and is one of the first major releases of the new year. Both fans of the classic title and newcomers alike are going to want to know when they can jump into the RIG suit and take on the horrors of the USG Ishimura. Luckily, we can help explain when the title will be available in every time zone around the world. This guide will explain all the release time info for the Dead Space Remake that you need to know ahead of the game’s impending release!

Worldwide Release Times for Dead Space Remake Explained

The official Dead Space Twitter page shared information about the release of the Dead Space Remake which will see players all around the world have the chance to once again battle the hordes of necromorphs at the same time. Unlike some other releases that would see a game become available at midnight locally for each time zone, the Dead Space Remake will have a simultaneous worldwide release in all regions. This means that the game will become available at different times around the world but will be made available at the same time. This also means that some areas in Asia will have to wait to play the game on January 28 instead of January 27. Below is the full list of start times provided by the official Dead Space Remake Twitter along with an image for representing all of the release times.

January 27th, 8 AM PST

January 27th, 10 AM CST

January 27th, 11 AM EST

January 27th, 1 PM BST

January 27th, 4 PM GMT

January 27th, 5 PM CET

January 28th, 12 AM CST

January 28th, 12 AM HKT

January 28th, 1 AM JST

January 28th, 3 AM AEDT

The Dead Space Remake will release for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC on Steam, the Epic Game Stores, and the EA app on January 27, 2022. Stay tuned to Gameranx for future guides on the upcoming survival horror title!

