Acro Trip Anime Reveals Promo Trailer and Main Staff

The official website for the Acro Trip anime series revealed a new promo trailer on Tuesday along with the main staff. The new information was revealed to commemorate the release of Volume 5 of the manga created by Yone Sawata. Ayumu Kotake will be directing the series while Shinichi Inotsume is in charge of the series composition and Toshie Kawamura handling the character designs. The Acro Trip anime series will be animated by studio Voil and is set to release in 2024. Miku Itou, who will voice the role of the main character Chizuko Date, narrates the new promo video. Sawata also drew a special illustration as part of the anime announcement back in November 2022 that you can check out below as well.

Official illustration by series creator Yone Sawata (@sawatayone)

Acro Trip Staff

As stated previously, Kotake will be the director for Acro Trip, making it his television anime series directing debut. He previously worked as the assistant director for the anime series Pet (Geno Studio) and was even episode director for a few series including Gurren Lagann (ep. 15), The [email protected] (ep. 16), and Corpse Princess: Aka (eps. 3, 11). Kotake originally worked at the historically famous Gainax Studio as an animator.

Inotsume, in charge of the series composition for plenty of well-known anime such as SKET Dance, PERSONA 5 the Animation, Gleipnir, Yona of the Dawn and currently Spy Classroom. But his work in handling episode scripts goes a long way. He’s handled episode scripts in every season of Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure, multiple episodes of Food Wars!, and even a handful of episodes for the classic sports series Captain Tsubasa. Inotsume also worked alongside Kotake on Pet, handling episode scripts as well.

Kawamura, the character designer for Acro Trip, also has an extensive history. She worked at studio Manglobe just as Voil’s representative director Takeo Ootaka did. She’s been a character designer for many series including The World God Only Knows: Goddesses, Karneval and, most recently, Ao Ashi.

Chizuko Date Berry Blossom

Studio Voil

As previously stated, Voil is a relatively new animation studio that was founded early last year. Ootaka was an animation producer for Geno Studio before taking over as the representative director of Voil, with Acro Trip being the studio’s first official television anime series. Ootaka worked as the animation producer on some relatively big-name anime series such as Golden Kamuy and Kokkoku. Voil’s most recent and only known credited work was their production cooperation with studio Lay-duce for the second episode of Tomo-chan Is a Girl!, which is currently airing. According to the official website, the company name is a combination of “boil” and “victory” symbolizing enthusiasm and success for every project they’re in charge of going forward. The studio is also accepting job applications at the current moment as well for anyone that is qualified. Fans can check out the animation studio’s very first studio promotional video below.

Acro Trip Manga

Written and illustrated by Yone Sawata, Acro Trip began serialization in the shoujo magazine Robin back in February 2017. The series officially came to an end in December 2022 with Volume 5 and went on to even receive praise from Aka Akasaka, creator of the critically acclaimed series Kaguya-sama: Love is War, who recommended the series. Unfortunately, there is no public record of the number of copies in circulation for Acro Trip. There has been no official word if, or when, the series will receive English publication.

The comedy centers on Chizuko Date, an otaku girl who lives in a city in Niigata Prefecture. Chizuko is obsessed with Berry Blossom, the magical girl who protects the city. However, Chroma — the leader of the local evil organization Fossa Magna — is inept and weak, so hardly anyone else cares about Berry Blossom and Chroma’s frequent battles anymore. Chizuko vows to shine a light on the magical girl’s exploits — and this fervent desire takes this seemingly shy middle school girl down a dark path filled with strange folks (manga synopsis)

Source: Official Studio Voil Twitter