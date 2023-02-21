Sony State of Play Confirmed For February 23

Get ready for Sony to start their marketing campaigns as the first Sony PlayStation State of Play event has been unveiled. Players will get a look at what’s coming out soon through this event. Fortunately, it’s not something too far away from taking place, as it’s set to stream on Thursday, February 23, 2023. So later this week, we’ll get Sony’s first take at hyping up their PlayStation 5 and their latest peripheral hardware release, the PlayStation VR2.

Announced through the official PlayStation Blog, Sony has confirmed that this upcoming stream will highlight two particular components. Fans will be getting a look at the PlayStation VR2 video game lineup along with Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League. With the PlayStation VR2 launching tomorrow, February 22, 2023, some players will already get a look and feel of the latest virtual reality hardware from Sony. They’ll also have access to a few video game titles to enjoy, one of which is the Horizon Call of the Mountain, a launch title for the PlayStation VR2 headset.

We’re not given a detailed breakdown of the PlayStation VR2 games that will be highlighted, however. Instead, the blog post from the senior manager of content communications at SIE, Brett Elston, only stated that there would be five video games we’ll get a glimpse of. Meanwhile, there is another component to this PlayStation State of Play event. This upcoming PlayStation-focused stream is going to showcase more than fifteen minutes of brand-new gameplay footage of Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League. That will be our first new look into the game for 2023 as well, so we should hopefully get some new exciting details.

The stream itself will be taking place on both Sony’s Twitch and YouTube channels. You’ll want to tune in at 4 PM EST to see the updates and announcements happen live. Although, we’re certainly wondering if there will be a few other notable reveals outside the PlayStation VR2 video game lineup along with Rocksteady Studios’ Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League. For now, all we can do is wait for the stream to take place later this week.