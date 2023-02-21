Horizon Call of the Mountain First 10 Minutes Unveiled

The Horizon franchise is quite the massive one. When Guerrilla Games delivered Horizon Zero Dawn, players couldn’t get enough of this in-game world. Players were tossed into the distant future long after humanity fell, leaving little to no information about humanity’s achievements. Now giant mechanical beasts roam the world leaving what few humans left into small tribes. We were given a sequel installment with Horizon Forbidden West not long ago, but we’re not done with the franchise yet. Tomorrow we’re getting the official release of Horizon Call of the Mountain.

With Horizon Call of the Mountain, players are going to receive a brand new experience with this game franchise. Rather than being a typical third-person action-adventure game, Horizon Call of the Mountain is a VR experience. In addition, this game is launching alongside the Sony PlayStation VR2 virtual reality headset. So if you’re interested in diving into the world of Horizon like never before, this is a game you might be keen on picking up. Fortunately, we have a new video available to showcase the opening moments of this title.

Thanks to UploadVR, the publication has released a video showcasing the first opening moments of the video game. It’s just ten minutes long, so you’ll only get a brief look into the title, but hopefully, it should suffice until you can jump into the game tomorrow. That said, this footage is recorded from a player using the PlayStation VR2 headset, so the video footage can be shaky. Likewise, it might not look as detailed, but that’s likely not the same experience the player gets through the PlayStation VR2 display.

If you haven’t been following this game very long, we can offer a bit more insight. Horizon Call of the Mountain is putting players into the role of a new protagonist. Ryas is a former Shadow Carja rebel who is seeking to atone for his crimes. To regain back into the fold of his former tribe, Ryas must investigate a new threat to the Sundom. While we won’t be playing as Aloy, we do know that Ryas will get to meet the series’ protagonist within the campaign. Meanwhile, this, as mentioned, is a PlayStation VR2 title. So you will need the upcoming PlayStation VR2 headset alongside the PlayStation 5 console platform to enjoy this game.