Pokemon Presents Confirmed For The 27th!

The month of February has been full of rumors and announcements on the Nintendo side of things. Earlier in the month, the first Nintendo Direct of the year was chock-full of announcements and reveals. But right after that was done came the rumors about what The Pokemon Company might do for Pokemon Day. Given the massive year the franchise had in 2022 with its two major releases and the huge sales both titles got, many weren’t sure if there would be anything worth announcing. However, the good news is that there is, as a Pokemon Presents has been confirmed for the 27th.

As you’ll see in the tweet below, The Pokemon Company made a little video to celebrate the arrival of the Pokemon Presents, confirming it’ll happen on Pokemon Day at 8 AM EST. That will be quite early for some of you, but remember; they’re doing this on their time in Japan. So the time difference makes it easier for them to do the show.

The interesting thing here is the time. No, not the time of the show, but how much time is in the show. It’ll be a 20-minute presentation, which will no doubt send people into a frenzy as they try to figure out what will likely be shown within that twenty minutes and how much each game will take up.

The next #PokemonPresents is on the way, Trainers!



Tune in to our official YouTube channel at 6:00 a.m. PST on February 27 for about 20 minutes of exciting Pokémon news in celebration of #PokemonDay 2023!



— Pokémon (@Pokemon) February 21, 2023

We can easily guess that some of that time will be dedicated to the mobile games that the franchise has. That’s not too much of a surprise, as some have been massive hits from the monetary and download standpoint. So not having them in the show would be odd.

In terms of the Nintendo Switch, there have been plenty of rumors about what could be shown at the Presents. The biggest one is the DLC for Gen 9, as all sorts of stories have been flying around about what the DLC could be. Additionally, a new rumor popped up last week stating that the Pokemon Mystery Dungeon franchise could make a full return via the Switch.

There is also the possibility that they could tease something completely unexpected, which they have done in the past with certain titles.

Since we’re now less than a week from the arrival of the Pokemon Presents, you can expect the anticipation and rumors to crank up. Hopefully, by the end of this period, fans will be content and excited about what is announced.