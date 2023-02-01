Wanted: Dead Shows Off Enemies And Bosses

Developer Soleil is getting ready for the upcoming release of Wanted: Dead by dropping some new trailers for fans to get excited over. After recently showcasing the game’s combat in more detail, a new trailer just landed courtesy of IGN that takes players further into the game by detailing its enemies and bosses.

Wanted: Dead comes from a team of former Ninja Gaiden and Dead or Alive developers and looks set to introduce a high-paced mix of shooter and slasher action into the mix. The game takes players into a cyberpunk-style future where they’ll serve as a member of Hong Kong’s police squad. More specifically, as a member of the zombie unit in said police squad. Shooting, slashing and zombie-slaying all sounds like fairly familiar territory, but this latest trailer also showcases some of the game’s additional enemies, which include teams of mercenaries, heavily-armed synthetic workers and an extensive organised crime family, to name a few.

You can check out the latest enemies and bosses trailer for Wanted: Dead right here to get yourself in the mood for this high-octane action game.

The game’s developers have apparently gone back to the community to ensure that its combat is as hardcore as it is satisfying. Players will need to think strategically though, as these enemies will put up a pretty solid fight during encounters. Even downed opponents with their limbs chopped off can apparently still fight back against players’ efforts. It’ll be imperative to prioritise targets during enemy interactions and consider how each of the waves of enemy attacks can be dealt with. Wanted: Dead will also put an emphasis on player mobility, with survival being highly dependent on the player’s ability to move and manoeuvre their way around each of the battle areas.

Elite enemies are also detailed in more depth in the new trailer, with some heavily armoured exoskeleton elites looking set to do particular damage to players who may not be ready for them. Wanted: Dead will also feature an interesting array of bosses for players to try and defeat, including a mechanized spider tank that walks, a synthetic kung-fu-kicking guerrilla fighter and a pair of murderous identical twins, amongst other intense-looking characters. Players are going to need to bring their best boss-crushing techniques to be able to fight their way through this game.

Regardless, there’s not too much longer to wait to be able to dive into the brutal and bloodthirsty world of Wanted: Dead. The game launches on February 14 and will be available on Xbox Series S/X, PlayStation 5 and PC.