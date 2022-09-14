Wanted: Dead Official Gameplay Trailer Announced at TGS

Steam

The 2022 Tokyo Game Show starts tomorrow, but the trailers are already rolling in. Today, IGN released the Tokyo Game Show gameplay trailer for the upcoming hack-n-slash hybrid game Wanted: Dead. From 101 Industries and developer Soleil Ltd., the creators of Ninja Gaiden, comes a hybrid game that combines elements of a third-person shooter, hack-n-slash combat, and a gripping original story of a week in the life of a hardcore police squad called the Zombie Unit.

Join Hannah Stone and her co-workers in the Zombie Unit as they investigate a major corporate conspiracy. The elite police unit will have to mow through mercenaries, gang members, and more in a variety of locations inside a cyberpunk version of Hong Kong. We get to see quite a few of those locations in the TGS trailer. Perhaps we will be following Hannah to the Last Chance Arcade, a moss-covered bridge, large open rooms that look like a warehouse location, and more as she investigates the conspiracy.

We use the term investigation loosely because it looks like she’ll mostly be communicating with her swords and guns. The combat looks brutal! As the developer put it, Wanted: Dead is what you get when you mix Ninja Gaiden and Cyberpunk. Hannah can whip her sword around expertly to remove multiple limbs from groups of enemies and look good doing it. That finishing move where she drives the sword down into her kneeling enemy? Awesome. Apparently, she will have 50 unique finishing moves in total, so we can’t wait to see what else she has up her sleeve.

She’s also wielding guns and explosives though as we saw in the flashy trailer. She will have an assault rifle and grenade launcher in addition to a few more projectile weapons at her disposal for those times when close-quarters combat is less practical. The world is high-tech and sci-fi too, so we see her rocking a cybernetic arm. We didn’t see her use it as a weapon in the trailer, so it’s unclear if it will have any surprise abilities.

As far as this version of Hong Kong, it looks like a sweet mix of a sci-fi future full of tech and robots and the culture at the heart of Hong Kong. There is a light moment in the trailer between Hannah and her teammate at a ramen bar being served by a harmless-looking robot as the two compete to finish their food the fastest. Moments of levity like this are sprinkled throughout the trailer. From the looks of it, we’ll have plenty of opportunities to get to know the characters between the intense action moments. Descriptions of the game specifically mention that it is a week in the life of the Zombie Unit, so there must be a story structure framing the action.

We’re curious about the switches in media type in the trailer, but maybe we’ll get more information on that later on. Wanted: Dead is projected to be released in February 2023, so the wait isn’t too long. It will be available to play on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5. Keep an eye out for this action-packed adventure from Soleil Ltd.

