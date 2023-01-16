Black Myth: WuKong Reveals Summer 2024 Launch Date

It’s been a while since we heard anything about the highly-anticipated RPG Black Myth: WuKong. Aside from a pretty impressive-looking gameplay trailer that was shared last August, there’s been little word out of development studio Game Science on the project’s progress. Until now, that is.

Thanks to a very strange but compelling new trailer to celebrate Lunar New Year, a release window for Black Myth: WuKong has finally been confirmed. Although it’s pretty vague, players can now put a rough estimate on when they can hope to see the game launch. That time will be in the summer of 2024, according to the new clip shared by Game Science.

To mark 2023 being the Year of the Rabbit in the Chinese New Year, the studio has shared a new short film that shows a rabbit trying to install and play Black Myth: WuKong on its PC. However, the PC is more than a little outdated, so the rabbit finds itself unable to play. Hopefully, this isn’t an underlying metaphor from the developers for those hoping to play Black Myth: WuKong on their current PC setups, but we’ll know more on that side of things once the game shares its PC specifications, of course. You can check out the short film from Game Science right here.

As can be seen in the trailer, the rabbit finally manages to install the game, although not before having to upgrade his PC setup pretty much entirely. It’s at this point that the game brings up a popup of a countdown timer on the screen, prompting the rabbit to throw the game out of the window in frustration. It’s all very odd and points to the developers’ self-deprecation of how long it takes to create a video game from concept to finished product.

Thankfully, it seems as though eager players won’t find themselves in a similar predicament to the rabbit in this clip. The video ends with a reveal of Summer 2024 as being the projected launch date for Black Myth: WuKong. Needless to say, this news will be well received by those keen to dive into the Chinese folklore-inspired adventure, which from the gameplay shared so far looks to be both incredibly ambitious and fantastically detailed.

The game itself has been built in Unreal Engine 5 and is based on the lore from the novel Journey to the West, which tells the tale of the Monkey King. Although there’s not a huge amount known about the game itself, it’s thought to be souls-like in combat, and it will be released on PC and other as-yet-unannounced “mainstream consoles.”

We’ll be keeping an ear to the ground for further updates on this ambitious game, which looks set to establish a new Eastern fantasy world for players to enjoy.

Black Myth: WuKong is expected to release in the summer of 2024 and will be available on PC, consoles and potentially via could gaming platforms, according to the developers.

