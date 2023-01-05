Xbox Game Pass: All Games Confirmed For 2023

Game Pass is something almost, if not every Xbox owner has subscribed to in order to use their Xbox console to the fullest. Xbox’s Game Pass allows its subscribers to play multiplayer games (a lot like the Nintendo or PlayStation subscriptions) as well as gives them a variety of free games to download once subbed. Not only is the Xbox Game Pass available on the Xbox, but it is also available for PC so you can play your games on your PC or Steam Deck

There are a number of cool games coming to Game Pass this year, after them finishing out a strong 2022 and seeming to have a stronger 2023 planned ahead. Today we will be going over many of the games we can expect to see in 2023 from Game Pass to be able to download to our heart’s content. Below is the confirmed list of games coming this year that you can play on your Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, or PC.

Here are all the games coming in 2023 with confirmed dates for the Game Pass. A lot of these aren’t too far away, including the exciting release of Monster Hunter Rise coming to consoles.

January 19, 2023 – Persona 3 Portable , Persona 4 Golden

, January 20, 2023 – Monster Hunter Rise

January 31, 2023 – Age of Empires 2: Definitive Edition (this will be available on console only)

(this will be available on console only) February 21, 2023 – Atomic Heart

March 3, 2023 – Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty

Xbox Game Pass Games With A Confirmed Release Window

These few games below don’t have confirmed release dates yet, but below is a list of the games coming and a rough estimate as to when we can expect them on Game Pass. These games should be released around the start of the year.

March 2023 – Amnesia: The Bunker

Spring 2023 – Lightyear Frontier BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle Special Edition



And finally, this list below has all the Game Pass games that don’t have a release date yet…these will be going out sometime in 2023 to the service but we don’t know when. Many of these will probably release sooner than expected.

Redfall

Starfield

Age of Empires 4 (will only be available on console.)

(will only be available on console.) Minecraft Legends

Forza Motorsport

Ara: History Untold

STALKER 2: Heart of Chernobyl

Lies of P

Hollow Knight: Silksong

Cocoon

Ereban: Shadow Legacy

Party Animals

ARK 2

Replaced

The Texas Chain Saw Massacre

Planet of Lana

Ravenlok

The Last Case of Benedict Fox

Guilty Gear: Strive

Ni No Kuni 2: Revenant Kingdom

Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes

So many exciting games coming to Game Pass this year already, we hope this guide helped you know and find games to be excited to play this year. We will keep you updated on Xbox’s Game Pass as we learn more!