Xbox and ASUS Reveal New Bleeding Edge Controller, The ROG Raikiri Pro

It may just be the controller that becomes available when Microsoft launches their big name exclusives like Redfall and Starfield.

ASUS has announced a surprising new accessory for Windows and the Xbox Series X|S consoles, the ROG Raikiri Pro video game controller.

The Raikiri Pro has many features and abilities, but the first thing that will grab attention is the small OLED screen on the top of the controller.

This screen won’t be useful for gameplay in the same way the Wii U’s Gamepad screen was. It won’t have the touch functionality that Sony’s DualSense or the Steam Deck’s screen has either. Instead, this screen will be a decorative and functional augmentation. It can be used to display battery life, profile switching, custom logos, etc.

The controller’s second most notable feature is its tri-mode connectivity. Whether you use Bluetooth, a physical USB-C wired connection, or a 2.4 GHz RF connection via a wireless dongle, you will be able to connect the Raikiri Pro to any Windows 10 or 11 device of your choice, as well as any Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S consoles. ASUS also touts adaptive frequency hopping technology for a stable Bluetooth signal.

While not touted as much, its ESS DAC may put it a step above other premium video game controllers, including Microsoft’s own Xbox Series Elite controllers. ESS is an audio company that specializes in making professional grade digital to analog converters, or DACs. What this means is the sound that you can get out of the Raikiri Pro, via its 3.55 mm audio jack, is potentially as good as the sound the game developers themselves had in the studio.

The Raikiri Pro has input customization software, very much in line with what the Xbox Elite controller or 8bitdo Ultimate Software has. However, on top of that, it also has a lot of on the fly functionality.

There are four rear buttons, positioned left and right at the middle bottom of the controller. They are placed and shaped in such a way that they are easy to access but don’t get in the way of you simply holding the controller. These buttons can be mapped to certain inputs using the software, but they can also be used to make joystick tweaks on the fly.

The left and right triggers have a full range of motion, and also feature short trigger lock mode. There is a physical lock underneath the lower triggers that let you enable and/or disable of this feature on the fly, without having to program it beforehand.

As for controller profiles? There are buttons for you to switch between them on the profile too, just above the OLED screen.

As surprising as it may seem, the OLED screen may potentially be the most gimmicky and least useful addition to the Raikiri Pro, even if it is the most prominent feature. Its professional grade DAC and extensive customization features make it a very good choice for esports athletes, high level players, game streamers, or just gamers who want a premium experience down to their controllers.

This is essentially an official Xbox controller, with the ‘Designed for Xbox’ branding all over it. Asus and Microsoft have yet to announce pricing or availability, but it just may be the controller to come alongside the release of Xbox Series games like Redfall and Starfield. Check out some more pictures of the ROG Raikiri Pro below.

Source: Asus via Pledgetimes