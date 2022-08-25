20 Best Xbox One Space Games To Explore The Great Unknown

The Xbox One may be a “last-gen” console now, but that doesn’t mean there’s not a lot you can do with it still. In fact, given that the Series X is both hard to find and doesn’t have a lot of original games on it, you might have the urge to play your Xbox One more. And if you’re looking for a “space kick”, we got something special for you here.

#20 Deep Rock Galactic

Let’s start out with something that is honestly very unique compared to the other titles that are upcoming. Deep Rock Galactic focuses on you and 3 other players being a team of space dwarves (yes, the species exists in space, deal with it!), and your job is to go to various spots in the galaxy and try to mine as much material as you can.

If you’re expecting a, “But…”, you’d be right in thinking that far ahead. Because within these places are massive hordes of monsters that will keep coming without end until you get what you need and then depart.

So work together, set up gadgets to help you fight off the horde, and get out with your loot!

#19 Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

We know that some of you will be mad that Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is so low on this list, but let’s be honest here, the LEGO video game titles are meant to satisfy a certain kind of gamer, and if that’s not you, then you’ll find this very over the top.

If it is a game for you though, then you’ll want to try this version of the titles because it literally brings all 9 mainline movies into one game for you to play. You’ll fight enemies, collect bricks and various other things, and of course, play as a large menagerie of other Star Wars characters.

It’s simple fun, what more could you ask for?

#18 Space Hulk: Tactics

Space Hulk: Tactics is one of many (MANY!!!) titles that hails in origins from the Warhammer 40K board game universe. In Space Hulk: Tactics, you’ll actually get a faithful recreation of the board game, but with some fun video game twists.

A “space hulk” if you don’t know isn’t a machine, but rather, a part of space in which there is a large mass of ships, debris, asteroids and so on all clumped together to make things very difficult to go around.

You’ll play as either the Blood Angels Squad, or, you’ll play as the Genestealers race for the first time ever, and square of in deep campaigns. Or, take the fight to multiplayer to see who comes out on top there!

#17 Astroneer

If you’re looking for a more “creative” side of these space adventures, you need only look at Astroneer. Why is that? Because in this game, you’ll be a space adventurer in the 25th century, and you’ll be given the power to go and terraform worlds in order to make it more suitable for you and your employers, as well as just shaping the planets to your whim.

You’ll be able to go to a good sect of planets, and you can do things above ground, below ground, craft items and vehicles to help with your exploration or expansion, and more!

The visual style also helps it stand out, so don’t miss out!

#16 Chorus

What do you get when you mix intense action, mind-bending abilities, space combat, and a storyline about a former cult “weapon” trying to take out those that created them? No, it’s not an anime (though it could’ve been…), rather, it’s the game Chorus

You are Nara, who was a created being by a dark cult known as The Circle. They had great plans for you, but then, you broke away from their control, and now, with your sentient ship Forsaken at your side, you must travel the galaxy in order to rally a resistance in order to take The Circle down.

Both on the ground and in the depths of space you’ll be able to do all sorts of battles, so get ready for a deep and dark journey.

#15 Surviving Mars

In the real world, the question of “surviving Mars” is one that many are not only asking, but are trying to figure out openly so that we can at least attempt to colonize it one day.

In the video game Surviving Mars, you’ll actually be tasked with trying to make it happen, and in quick order. You might think that making a colony on Mars from the video game standpoint would be easy, but there’s a lot more in it than you realize.

You’ll have to place the colony, grow the colony, manage the resources you have, get the resources of Mars to try and help you further, and explore The Red Planet in order to see what mysteries lie on it and underneath its surface.

#14 Prey

You are a scientists on the Talos I space station, and your team is in the midst of doing experience that could change things for the human race as a whole.

But then, out of nowhere, as you yourself are being tested in the experiment, the station goes dark, and when you awaken, nothing is as it should be. An alien race is ravaging the station, you can’t remember who you are, and all of a sudden…you have abilities.

Now, you must use these new “gifts” to not just unravel the truth of all that’s going on, but to fight back against the invading threat. If you’re looking for intense action and a bit of alien horror, here you go!

#13 Stellaris

Stellaris is one of many games out there that gives you a “universe to explore” and they actually back that up in the best way. In this case, you are a planet that has finally gotten into the space exploration age of its cycle. So now…it’s time to make the most of it.

You’ll start out small, building and sending out all sorts of science and exploration ships to try and get a better grasp of what’s out there. But then, you’ll change tactics and start to shape your global empire.

You’ll meet other species, have to worry about maintaining the power of your newly growing empire, and more. So be ready for an ever-evolving adventure in Stellaris!

#12 Kerbal Space Program

Let’s just say for a sec that you don’t want to control humans in a game because you don’t want to “hurt them”…but you’re more than willing to do it to a fictional race! Well then, Kerbal Space Program is for you then.

Because in this game, you’ll take control of the Kerbals, a race of beings who are trying to get into space and expand. Thankfully, they have you, unfortunately, it’s going to be a trial-and-error process.

So much so that you’ll really need to learn from your mistakes, and then once you have the baseplate, you go and start exploring the solar system and beyond, set up space stations and colonies, and more!

Do it for the Kerbals!

#11 Elite Dangerous

Not unlike a previous title, Elite Dangerous is a game that has a massive universe to explore. The catch though is that you’re not ruling over a whole race, instead, you are in control of yourself, and will go on your own journey in any way you want to see how you “fit in” to this universe.

All you have to start the game is a ship and some credits, the rest is up to you. Be something good, be something bad, influence the universe around you, or let everyone else do the “hard work”. Either way you look at it, the universe is a big place, and the way you carve out your role in it is entirely and emphatically up to you…and the other players who affect the game as a whole.

#10 Star Wars: Squadrons

If you’re looking for a “more mature” Star Wars game (sorry, Lego!), then look no further than Star Wars: Squadrons.

Banking off the fan-love for the dogfighting elements in the Battlefront games, Star Wars: Squadrons puts you in the cockpit of some of the most legendary vehicles in the Star Wars universe. Whether you play as the New Republic or the Empire, your skills as a pilot will be tested to the limit.

What’s more, there is a storyline that takes place right after Return of the Jedi to help further prove where in-canon it is. So go and take to the skies and space and see if you have what it takes to be the best pilot in the galaxy.

#9 Alien Isolation

You are the daughter of Ellen Ripley, and one day, you get word that on a nearby space station there is a recorded message from her. You rush to the station, only to find out that the station is offline…and that there’s an “old friend” waiting for you.

Yes, Alien Isolation once again puts a group of people (but mainly you) up against the Xenomorph, and it’s your job to go and complete a series of tasks to get the station back up and running so you can escape and kill the Xenomorph.

But the “Alien” is always on the hunt, and you’ll need to be ready for it at all times so you can run and hide.

Do you think you can survive?

#8 Lovers In A Dangerous Spacetime

We promise, this isn’t a game that is graphic or untoward, it’s honestly not the kind of title you’re thinking of as a whole.

Because in point of fact, Lovers In A Dangerous Spacetime is 1-4 person co-op game where you are on a giant spaceship going around the galaxy trying to fight off the enemies that are indeed “anti-love”, we’re not making this up, promise.

Only through teamwork can you make this dream work. Because you’ll need to move the ship around, fire its thrusters, collect space bunnies, and more! It’s a fun and frantic old-school arcade style title, and if you think that’s good, jump in and play!

#7 No Man’s Sky

If we had made this list several years ago, there’s no doubt that No Man’s Sky would be very low on it. Hello Games promised gamers a literal universe to explore without fear of getting bored or planets just being “window dressing”. And yet, when it came out, we were very much bored of it, and many of the promises they made (like multiplayer) were not in the game.

To their credit though, No Man’s Sky got better as time went on. It got more content, it got multiplayer and co-op, and now, it’s almost an entirely new game. So if you’ve been waiting for the “right moment” to go and try it out, here is your chance.

#6 The Outer Worlds

The Outer Worlds is easily one of the most expansive RPGs out there in the world right now, and so it’s not that surprising that the game is made by the geniuses over at Obsidian.

And just like many of the titles that they’ve made over the years, the game is not only big, but it’s reliant on your choices and what you do next. The story puts you as a person waking up from a deep cryo sleep and finding that the galaxy is a MUCH different place.

Now, you’re asked to defend a colony, and to go up against the corporate overlords that are trying to take everything for themselves.

Make the path you want to go on, and see just how crazy this game can get.

#5 Destiny 2

While the Destiny franchise hasn’t fully lived up to the expectations of both fans, critics, and even Bungie, the developer has been working at it for YEARS to try and get it up to the high standards that many have, and they have succeeded in many regards.

Even now, there are key updates, expansions, and fixes that are being done in order to make the game more fun, more expansive, and better to do either by yourself or with friends.

So whether you’re a new player who needs to dive into this vast universe, or a player just wants to dive back in to see what they’ve missed, you would be wise to give Destiny 2 a look.

#4 Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

Showtime, A-Holes!

There have been a lot of superhero video games that have not just come out late, but a vast majority of them have a quality to them that can’t be denied (Arkham series, Spider-Man), and one of them includes Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy.

In the game, you’ll play solely as Peter Quill, aka Star-Lord, and with the rest of the GOTG at your back you’ll go through a deep story that’ll take you from one edge of the Marvel Universe to the other as you try and fight off bad guys, meet unique allies, and just try and stay alive long enough to jam to tunes.

The game is better than you likely realize, so don’t miss out!

#3 Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

Our third Star Wars game on this list, we saved the best for last via Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. This very special singleplayer game (take that EA!) puts you in the role of Jedi Padawan Cal Kestis, who survives Order 66 and has gone into hiding in order to survive.

But, when things suddenly change, he gives himself a new mission, to re-establish the Jedi Order so that they can fight back against the Inquisitors and Darth Vader.

Learn to wield your lightsaber in special combat not really done in the Star Wars games before, and see the galaxy far, far away from a new perspective.

#2 Among Us

What? Putting Among Us at #2 isn’t sus at all…unless you’re trying to divert attention away from yourself!!!!

As we keep our eye on you, we’ll mention that Among Us was one of the many games that “took over the gaming world” for a time in the pandemic. So much so that the game (which was released well before the pandemic, mind you) got a whole bunch of memes, video content, fan art and cosplays, and yes, expansions within the game itself via the Airship map and other things.

The game is infinitely replayable because you need to find the imposter, whoever that may be, and get them out before they kill you all.

Sounds simple, right? Good luck with that…*heads to push the airlock button*

#1 Mass Effect Legendary Edition

Anytime we can fairly put the Mass Effect Legendary Edition at the top slot? We’re going to do it, you better believe we will. Why is that? Because this is arguably the greatest video game trilogy of all time. Even its controversial ending can’t fully bring down all the greatness that these three games had, and there’s a reason why so many love it to this day.

Plus, the legendary edition gives the games a visual overhaul for you to enjoy, as well as the DLC for each title and some special quality of life improvements to make them that much better.

So if you’re ready to embrace your inner Shepherd once more, get the Mass Effect Legendary Edition.