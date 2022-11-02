13 Best Xbox Series X/S Superhero Video Games

Who doesn’t love superhero content at this point? Seriously, who doesn’t? TV shows, movies, animated series, comics, superhero lore is everywhere, and people want to enjoy them. So, if you have a next-gen Xbox and want to get into the superhero games out there, here are a few titles for you to try.

#13 LEGO Marvel’s Avengers

We’re starting with a bunch of LEGO titles, so be ready for that, ok?

In LEGO Marvel’s Avengers, you’ll play as Earth’s Mightiest Heroes as you go from battle to battle within the Marvel Cinematic Universe to defeat evil! Play as Captain America, Iron Man, Thor, Hawkeye, Black Widow, and Hulk, and unleash their abilities onto those trying to take power for themselves!

Enjoy recreations of the MCU in LEGO form to see just how wacky things can get. Then unlock more characters to see just how deep this rabbit hole goes. Ask yourself, are you ready to assemble the Avengers?

#12 LEGO DC Super-Villains

Why can’t the bad guys have some fun? If you like this line of thought, then you’ll want to try LEGO DC Super-Villains. In the game, the heroes of the Justice League have vanished, and imposters have taken their place!

The villains know what’s right, and so they must save the world! In their own way, that is. You’ll play as some of the best villains like Joker, Lex Luthor, Harley Quinn, and more as you take your talents to the DC Universe and show it whose boss!

Laugh evilly as you fight for the side of good while being evil doing it. That’s comic irony right there!

#11 LEGO Marvel Super Heroes

If you desire more from your LEGO Marvel game than just what the MCU can offer, then LEGO Marvel Super Heroes is the game you’ll want to tackle.

For here, you won’t have to worry about having to play solely as the Avengers you’ll get to partake in a much larger selection of Marvel heroes! Avengers, the X-Men, Spider-Man, Fantastic Four, and more will appear in this grand-scale adventure across the Marvel Universe.

The more you collect and battle the more characters you unlock! So leave no brick unturned, and take the fight to classic Marvel villains as you try to save the day!

#10 LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham

Our final LEGO game is LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham. This game takes you from the planet Earth and throws you into the thralls of space! Why? Because Brainiac is on the loose once again! He’s attempting to shrink down planets to add to his collection, and Earth is on his list.

You must bring together Earth’s best along with classic DC Comics space heroes to stop Brainiac once and for all!

This is truly the grandest LEGO game we’ve shown you as there are over 150 characters you can play with! Each of them with unique abilities to use. So put together your team and take the fight to Brainiac!

#9 Marvel vs. Capcom Infinite

Ok, enough with the LEGO games, let’s talk fighting titles! Marvel vs. Capcom Infinite is easily one of the most infamous superhero-fighting games ever. Why? Because its development was plagued with issues due to behind-the-scenes drama. Mainly the Marvel/Fox situation that led to a lot of bad things happening.

So if you think the roster for this game is a bit light, you’re not exaggerating. Instead, you’re very perceptive.

Even with its flaws, there is depth here. You’ll play as the heroes and villains from the universe of Marvel and Capcom to once again stop Thanos, among others, from getting the Infinity Stones. You can even use them in battles to augment your character’s abilities!

#8 Marvel Avengers

From one problematic game to another, Marvel’s Avengers was an attempt to bring the style of the Batman Arkham games to the Avengers squad. Notice the keyword there? It was an “attempt” because they didn’t exactly stick the landing.

You’ll play as the Avengers after a disaster breaks up the team. You’ll partner with the new hero Ms. Marvel to bring the squad back together and fight those who set all this in motion.

The best thing about this game by far is the DLC. You’ll get to play as fan-favorite heroes in unique scenarios and events. Including being Black Panther in Wakanda! So if nothing else, you should get the game for that.

#7 Prototype 2

There are many who wish Prototype 3 came to be, but sadly, it will not. That being said, you can still enjoy Prototype 2 and remember the good times that you’ve had with this franchise.

In the game, you’ll play as a soldier infected with the same virus that transformed a certain someone in the original game. The New York from before is gone and now you must find the truth amongst a sea of infected, corrupted, and more.

Use your powers in ways never done before as you fight, fly, climb, and wreak havoc on the city. All in the name of getting to Alex Mercer, then killing him.

#6 DC Universe Online

DC Universe Online is the most-successful superhero MMO of all time, and we’ll stand by that proclamation due to how long it’s been around and all the content you’ll find in it.

You’ll play not as a classic character from DC, but as a brand-new character of your own design! Create your hero, or villain, and then set off to be the best at what you do! Even if what you do is fight everyone in sight and try to destroy cities.

The game has multiple events, modes, and missions to enjoy. They update the title all the time and will even bring events from the comics, movies, or TV shows directly into the MMO to add to the experience.

Oh, and did we mention the game is free to play?

#5 Batman – The Telltale Series

Back when Telltale Games was at its peak, it took a unique deep dive into the Batman universe. The result was Batman – The Telltale Series, a two-season event that took several twists and turns in the story you played.

You were indeed Batman, but not the one whose history you fully know. Events unfold around him that will change his perception of his family, his friends, his legacy, and whether he can trust certain criminals he meets.

This is a game for those who want to not only change the narrative but see just how twisted things can get, including whether you’ll turn The Joker into your dreaded foe or your best friend.

#4 Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3

Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3 is hailed as the best in the series by some. True it doesn’t have as much of a roster as MVC2 had, but we won’t hold it against them because it’s a case of quality over quantity.

You’ll play as the Marvel and Capcom heroes in a quest to stop Galactus from devouring the world! Or, you can ignore that story and go straight to the 3v3 multiplayer action!

Whether you’re playing with friends or battling against players online, you’ll find a good roster of characters to make the ultimate team-ups with, do epic combos alongside, and showcase your fighting-game skills! From iconic characters to niche heroes and Deadpool, there’s something for everyone in Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3.

#3 Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

At one point, the Guardians of the Galaxy were a niche group of heroes. Then they got a hit movie and suddenly they’re everywhere! Including Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy! A video game that surprised many when it came out.

Why did it surprise them? Well, questionable models for certain characters aside, the game had a lot of personality in it. It was clearly inspired by the James Gunn movies and embraced it while telling its own story. You’ll play as Peter Quill, the Star-Lord, and work alongside your partners in the GOTG to stop a bunch of bad things from happening in the galaxy.

Travel in the Milano to various planets, meet a variety of Marvel Characters, make choices to see where the story goes, listen to great music, and more!

#2 Injustice 2

Arguably one of the best fighting games out there presently, Injustice 2 continues the story of the Elseworld where Superman became a tyrant, only to be dethroned by Batman’s new Justice League.

Time has passed, and the world has begun to heal, only for Brainiac to emerge to try and take the planet for himself! Now, old friends and new additions to the team must work together as a unified force to defeat the alien invader.

Play as heroes and villains from the DC Comics universe and battle through a story full of twists and turns. Then, go into the multiplayer and armor-up your characters to boost their stats and give you the best chance at victory.

#1 Batman: Arkham Collection

The Batman: Arkham Collection is hands down one of the best video game series ever created. These were the games that changed the superhero genre forever regarding gaming titles. The trilogy puts Batman in some of his most challenging events ever. Putting him right up against his most dangerous foes.

The Joker, Ra’s Al Ghul, Scarecrow, Killer Croc, Harley Quinn, Poison Ivy, and more show up in this trilogy and have big roles to play in the story that unfolds.

The free-flow combat was revolutionary and inspired many other superhero titles. The peak level of voice acting is also on display, with industry legends like Kevin Conroy, Mark Hamill, Tara Strong, and more coming to voice the characters. If you haven’t played this trilogy yet, you have to change that.