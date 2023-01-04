Nintendo Switch Was the Best-Selling Console In 2022 In UK

With 2022 now over, many analysts will be pouring over the numbers to see what consoles came out on top in the previous year, what games were the best-selling of the lot, and more. These numbers might indicate some of what we expect to see in 2023, making them important to look over. One such number has already come out in terms of the UK. Insider Chris Dring has stated that the Nintendo Switch was able to edge out the PS5 in 2022 within the UK and thus be the best-selling console of the region last year.

In Dring’s own statement, he said that the Switch was able to do this “right at the last.” Meaning that the console was very close to its rival throughout the last month of the year and had a late surge that helped it pull ahead and take the crown.

In the UK, Nintendo Switch overtook PS5 (right at the last) to become the best-selling console of 2022 — Christopher Dring (@Chris_Dring) January 4, 2023

So what does this tell us? First, it tells us how well the PS5 is selling in the region. The Switch has been out for years, and thus many people there already have it. The PS5 has been out for years, but it’s harder to get due to the microprocessor shortage. The Switch is also facing shortened shipping numbers, but it’s still doing well despite that, as you can see.

Attempts are going on in the world to fix the shortage of microprocessors, which could lead to the PS5 and the Xbox Series X having better sales in 2023. We’ll have to wait and see how well that pans out.

That said, the real question is what will happen with the Nintendo Switch in 2023. The system will soon be entering its 6th year of life, and many are making “unique” speculations about what might happen in it. Arguably the biggest is that of The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom. The May title is already speculated as the “last big Switch game,” though fans are having a hard time with that.

Others are speculating about what might come out soon outside the titles we know about. Of course, plenty of games could release this year and make a big impact, like Metroid Prime 4.

It’s also been rumored that the Switch is nearing 120 million in sales, which means it’s getting ever higher on the list of best-selling consoles. We’ll have to see what Nintendo aims to do with its system in 2023.

Source: Twitter