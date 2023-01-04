Amazon’s Invincible Joins Fall Guys Tomorrow, Three New Costumes Joining In-Game Store

Developer Mediatonic has taken to Twitter this morning to announce that their beloved battle royale party game, Fall Guys, will receive some new costumes today. The latest batch of character costumes is the hit superhero animated show from Amazon Prime, Invincible!

Yes, Invincible characters are now entering the world of Fall Guys. The show has been a significant success since its Amazon Prime debut. It featured a more mature story of a superhero’s life, capturing the audience’s attention. The show was originally a comic created by Rober Kirkman, best known for creating The Walking Dead comics. Invincible season 1 is available to stream on Prime Video. If you have yet to check it out, maybe you should because it’s a very gore-y, mature, and extraordinary superhero story from the very start.

The Fall Guys Twitter announcement showcases our three new heroes coming to the game in their costumes. Players will receive Invincible, Omni-Man, and Atom Eve. All three characters will appear on the in-game Fall Guys Store starting tomorrow, January 5th.

Check out the official announcement down below:

Invincible, Omni-Man and Atom Eve are flying into the Fall Guys Store on the 5th of Jan! @skyboundgames



🦸‍♂️ SAVE the date 🦸‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/YThNNC1LPi — Fall Guys – Season's Yeetings 🥔 (@FallGuysGame) January 3, 2023

In related news, another iconic group of characters also recently made their way into Fall Guys. However, this time around, they were from one of the biggest fighting games of all time — Street Fighter. The new playable, unlockable costumes feature world warriors, specifically iconic heroes from Street Fighter. Street fighter has made a crossover with the popular free-to-play mini-game battle royale title Fall Guys. Learn more about Steet Fighter x Fall Guys right here.

Fall Guys is now available to play across all platforms. Are you excited about the addition of Invincible characters in the epic battle royale title? Let us know in the comments below!

