Fans Think Elden Ring Mod Looks Better Than Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet were released in November and it has been one of the first open-world Pokemon games. Some fans think the game is quote-on-quote “ugly” which is odd considering how nice the game actually is. However, something cool has come of this…a modder created a really cool mod for Elden Ring which turns summons into Pokémon in The Lands Between.

In case you might not know what summons are in Elden Ring, they are spirit companions that you conjure within the game…which might make some people in the game feel like Pokemon trainers…since it does kinda give off that vibe. This mod will basically put the whole game style of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet into the game of Elden Ring. The lighting effects of Elden Ring really give the Pokémon of Paldea a beautiful touch that makes them very realistic and feels almost like we are stepping into…Breath of the Wild? But for Pokemon?

Below is a tweet from user Arestame_Arkeid on Twitter talking about the Elden Ring mod.

Elden Ring X Pokémon Scarlet is here! From Paldea to The Lands Between, expand your #Pokemon journey with new summons in #ELDENRING ! pic.twitter.com/djOWo9ogpg — Arestame (@Arestame_Arkeid) December 28, 2022

However, some of the lands and places like Pokémon Centers don’t look as welcoming as in the normal game, since the modder moved them on top of Walking Mausoleums. Pokemon are massive in the game as well as Pokemon are a bit more…violent as one player mentioned Meowscarada stabbing a trainer in the chest. This might definitely be a cool experience for a horror fan or even just an adult that wants to try the Pokemon experience from a whole new level.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet did have a lot of buggy problems when they first release, which probably inspired this modder to make this mod…like how the camera didn’t follow the player all the time, or how you could look through buildings which just made the graphics feel cheap. One Twitter user was talking about the mod and said “this is what 12-year-old me thought Pokémon would look like in 2020.” Another user then said, “this is almost exactly what Pokémon Scarlet Violet should have been.”

Some other commenters were questioning long it might be before Pokémon Company shuts it down...they referenced how a similar thing happened with a Minecraft Pokemon mod. Fans definitely seem excited to get Elden Ring to try out this mod.

Elden Ring is available on Xbox Series X, Xbox One, PS5, PS4, and PC. Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are available on the Nintendo Switch.

Source.