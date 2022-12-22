Epic Games Store Offering Three Classic Fallout Games For Free

The Epic Games Store is one of the more prominent online digital game marketplaces available. For years, the digital marketplace for PC gamers was mainly dominated by Valve’s Steam. Players highly recommended steam to use, and it came with a load of useful features. When Epic Games Store decided to bring some competition into the marketplace, they needed some help to sway players over. One of the ways they managed to do this is by crafting deals with developers. Essentially some PC games are released as a timed exclusive offer on the Epic Games Store. But a more popular avenue Epic Games Store has gained attention from players is through their free weekly video game offers.

Each week the Epic Games Store offers players a free game or two. These games range from small indie hits to big AAA releases. As a result, more and more PC gamers are using Epic Games Store to secure these games, along with browsing the current deals being offered. Interestingly enough, the Epic Games Store is throwing together free daily game deals for the holiday season. We’ve seen this in the past, and this year the company has kept up with the trend of a mystery game offer each day.

For today, there are three video game titles being offered for free. Players will be able to pick up three classic Fallout games, but you’ll need to hurry. These games are only being offered free today. They will be replaced by another mystery game starting tomorrow at 11 AM EST. So if you wait too long, then they’ll be back on the digital store shelves with a price tag attached. Specifically, the three classic Fallout titles being offered are listed down below.

Epic Games Story Mystery Game Deals

Fallout: A Post Nuclear Role Playing Game

Fallout 2: A Post Nuclear Role Playing Game

Fallout Tactics: Brotherhood of Steel

These are earlier PC releases, so this is before we got the new Fallout style that Bethesda offered in Fallout 3. If you’re a fan of the franchise and didn’t get a chance to enjoy these games when they initially launched, then make sure to claim your free copies today. All you’ll need to do is create a free account through the Epic Games Store before you can claim the games.

