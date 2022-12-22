New Survival Game From Blizzard Has Ramped up Development

This upcoming survival game was announced last January.

Blizzard is not known for keeping things shrouded in mystery, but the studio has made an exception this time. The company is currently working on a new survival game, and it has been confirmed that Blizzard has doubled the development team working on this secret game during the past year, with more people set to join in 2023.

Not much is known about this mysterious new survival game from Blizzard, but during the company’s end-of-the-year update, a few other details were revealed by Blizzard head Mike Ybarra. The information was spotted by the eagle-eyed people over at IGN, and it focused on the changes that have happened behind the scenes over the past year.

The details can be seen about halfway down the update post, and in it, Ybarra mentions changes to the development team behind the mysterious game. The post reveals that the upcoming survival game project – a game that doesn’t have a name and is currently going by ‘Survival Game’ – has welcomed a new general manager, Mr. Dan Hay. The post also mentions that “the team has doubled in size this year and we’re looking to grow it even more in the new year!” It’s great to hear that the team is making positive strides because we hardly know anything about this IP, and it was revealed almost a year ago.

To be precise, Blizzard’s survival game was first revealed in January 2022, and at the time, the game was being described as something that was set “in a whole new universe.” Something else we found out back then was the game would be coming to PC and consoles at some point, so we’re assuming that is still the case.

If you do remember as far back as last January and this announcement in particular, then you might also remember a piece of concept art that was released (which you can see above). But that was it, everything has gone eerily quiet regarding this game, to the point that the news might have just been a vivid fever dream. Thankfully, this update has confirmed that wasn’t the case and this game is very much on the minds of Blizzard’s heads. Hopefully, the new year will allow Blizzard to feed us a few more details about this game.

This survival game has the potential to be something quite exciting, Blizzard itself hasn’t created a new IP since the release of the original Overwatch in 2016. And what’s that thing people say about buses: “The buses. I wait and then there are two,” and that’s the case here because along with this survival game, Blizzard has also been rumored to be working on another project as well.

Source