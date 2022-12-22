Fire Emblem Engage Gives Introduction To Kagetsu

As time ticks slowly toward the beginning of the new year, more gamers get excited about playing the various games that 2023 offers. Just in the first five months of 2023, the Nintendo Switch will have significant titles arrive from 1st and 3rd party developers. The title that will start off the 2023 frenzy is Fire Emblem Engage. The latest from the tactical RPG series will introduce many new elements to the series while also embracing things from recent titles. One new thing they’re doing promotion-wise is focusing on individual characters so gamers can learn about them before they play the title.

We’ve been details just about everyone that pops up, and today it’s Kagetsu’s turn for an introduction. The character is the retainer to Ivy, who we’ve already been introduced to. He’s noted to be a cheerful guy who you can easily get along with. He’s also said to be a really good friend who cares for the ones he knows.

A small twist in the backstory of Kagetsu has to do with his voice. He has an “accent” that is said to have resulted from being raised in a Deeprealm. Fans of the franchise know the significance of that word as that was a key plot point in Fire Emblem Fates. The game’s main characters would send their children to the Deeprealms to keep them safe. But time worked differently there so they would return as full-grown adults. It was a feature that allowed parents and children to work alongside one another, but fans were a bit lukewarm on the concept as it felt like a random way to bring them together like that.

If the Deeprealms are back, that could open new possibilities for the title and the characters we meet, but we’ll have to see how it goes.

Getting back to Kagetsu, his class is Swordmaster. These characters are known for their impressive speed, powerful strikes, and the ability to hit critical attacks more often. They’re also great at dodging attacks, so Kagetsu might be one you want to keep on your team when you get him.

Below you’ll see a small teaser of Kagetsu in action. He also has a conversation with Ivy.

It’s unknown how many more characters are left to introduce, but given Fire Emblem Engage is only about a month away, we might slowly be getting to the end of the introductions phase. Either way, the game releases on the 20th.

Source: YouTube