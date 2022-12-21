Steam Winter Sale Kicks Off Tomorrow

When it comes to the holidays, we typically see several video game sales across the board. There are plenty of marketplaces that will offer consumers some discounts to take advantage of. But for PC gamers, there is one behemoth that players are still waiting for sales to kick off. That’s, of course, Valve’s Steam marketplace. We know that the Winter Sale event is coming to the digital marketplace tomorrow, so if you’re about to make a purchase on the Steam digital marketplace, it’s best to hold off for at least one more day.

Valve has already confirmed that the Steam Winter Sale is starting tomorrow. In fact, you can view the trailer for this discount sale in the video embedded above. Regardless, it’s a sale event that most PC gamers likely have been waiting on. Overall, Valve will hold special sales across the year that goes along with the season, and what better way to end 2022 and bring in the new year with some incredible game deals? We don’t have any particular insight as to what some of these games will be running for, but there are some game trailers highlighted in the trailer.

As a result, it’s likely a safe bet that we’ll see these games featured in the sale at a discount. If you didn’t catch all the games featured, the titles highlighted are listed out below. Overall, it’s best to wait for the sale to start to see if these games are featured on sale, along with what other games might be discounted for consumers to potentially pick up. With that said, here’s the collection of games featured in the trailer above. Meanwhile, the sale will be starting on December 22 at 10 AM PST and will last until January 5 at 10 AM PST.

Steam Winter Sale Game Highlights

Fallout 76

SD Gundam Battle Alliance

Ready or Not

Two Point Campus

Persona 5 Royal

Sonic Frontiers

Naraka: Bladepoint

Raft

New World

Construction Simulator

Across the Obelisk

F1 Manager 2022

Dinkum

The Wandering Village

Again, this is far from the only sale going on this winter season. Players that are interested in some games can still find discounts and deals leading up to the holiday along with the upcoming new year. You just have to explore the different digital marketplaces to see which might feature the best deal for a game you’re after. Likewise, we have a weekly game deals page that highlights a few sales that are going on right now.

