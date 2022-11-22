15 Best Deckbuilding Games of All Time

Do you have the heart of the cards on your side?

Deckbuilding games really took off during the 90s, and video games soon took them to the digital space as these 15 titles will show you.

#15 Loop Hero

Welcome to a world where there’s not only an infinite time loop; you can be the builder of your success or failure.

Loop Hero puts you in the role of a knight trying to break an endless cycle in your realm. To break the chain, you must go in a literal loop that you’ll outfit with cards. These cards contain buildings, terrain, and monsters. You’ll need to plan carefully what you use and where to overcome the challenges you make.

Every loop will be different as you’ll have new cards to use, new classes for your character, and new obstacles to overcome with each draw of the deck. Think you can make it through each loop?

#14 Shadowverse CCG

Shadowverse CCG is Japan’s “#1 strategic card game.” Given some of the other titles on this list and in the world, that’s somewhat surprising. So if you want to see what the hype is all about, the game is available for you, and it’s free to play.

Plus, when you dive in, you’ll get a bunch of cards to help you out, a single-player campaign to teach you the game, and bonuses every day.

You’ll have options of eight different leaders to start your deck with. The game offers a lot of freedom in deckbuilding so take advantage of that so you can make the deck that perfectly fits your cards and your skills.

#13 Kards- The WWII Card Game

War titles are a popular genre in video games. So it makes sense that someone would go and make a card game that fits that genre. Kards- The WWII Card Game will put you in command of units through a deck of cards. You’ll partake in land, sea, and air battles, and you must use your units wisely to overcome enemy advances.

Not unlike an actual military unit, there are ones you put on the front lines and ones you use in support. Balance your strategy to support both angles, and then partake in battles and missions to further flesh out your skills.

Are you ready for war on a different kind of plane?

#12 Minion Masters

If you want a game that’s more straight-up and ensures fairness, try Minion Masters. In it, you’ll play a “master” who goes into battles against other opponents to prove their worth. In 1v1 or 2v2 matches, you’ll summon many types of monsters to do battle. But you must use both your abilities and the terrain to your advantage.

But if you feel your deck is lacking, there are plenty of daily missions and quests to help you pad out your stock. Just as important, the game is constantly balanced and updated. The team wants to ensure that everyone has a fair chance at winning and that playing is fun.

#11 Griftlands

In Griftlands, you’ll be in a sci-fi world where your cards and actions determine where the story goes and whether you survive it or not.

Whether taking jobs, negotiating, or just fighting for your life, your cards must be on hand and ready to go. You can pick one of three characters to play as. Each is unique and has its own decks and skills. There’s an adventurer, a spy, and a lazy bum who might be a hero in disguise! Wield them well, and you might make it to the end.

Even if you don’t, you can start over and have a completely fresh adventure awaiting you.

#10 Monster Train

When Heaven comes down to try and take the underworld out for good, you must rise to stop them. In Monster Train, you’ll battle the angelic forces and choose your route through the story. But what path you take will drastically affect what comes after.

So mind the map, and reap the reward of a good choice. First, outfit your deck with all sorts of units, spells, etc. Then, upgrade your cards as you go so they can obtain even more power.

You’ll have access to five clans with unique decks to build. One will be your primary and the other your support. Pick the ones that fit your goals in the game, then battle the angels that await you.

#9 Hand of Fate 2

Hand of Fate 2 puts a twist on the card game genre, just like its predecessor. Set 100 years after the original title, you’ll play with a new Dealer—a man who wants to mold you into an instrument of revenge.

The dungeon-crawling adventure will warp and change as the cards get played, ensuring you never know what is coming next. With nearly two dozen challenges in the game to overcome, you’ll be in for a fight. So wield your cards and summon powerful companions to help you battle against The Dealer and his machinations.

Whether you live or die might be determined by the drawing of a card.

#8 Stacklands

Not all card games are about action and defeating opponents. For example, Stacklands lets you put cards to good use by having them build a village.

The key is to use the cards wisely and stack them on one another to get more cards. Such as putting people with plants that bear fruit so you can get those fruit cards. When you have cards you don’t need, you can sell them to acquire card packs. Those packs will help you increase your options as you expand your village, and there are different options on what packs you can pick.

Take care of your villagers so they don’t die and see what kind of village you can make.

#7 Fights in Tight Spaces

Have you ever wanted to direct your own action scene in a TV show or movie? Fights in Tight Spaces will let you do that while you use the hand you’re dealt with.

You’ll be put into an “action scenario,” and then, using the cards, you’ll control the space and have your “action hero” fight off the villains that stand in their way. But, of course, you must be wise about the card you use, as the wrong move can put your hero in danger.

With over 200 cards you can use, random events that play out in levels, and more, all action scenes will be different.

#6 Across the Obelisk

Across the Obelisk is more an RPG than a deckbuilding game, but the cards you have are vital to your survival against enemies in this game.

You’ll lead a party of characters through a fantasy realm and decide what kind of characters you want to be. Then, travel the world, complete quests, find hidden places and secrets and unlock cool items as you do.

Your characters will each have a deck assigned to them. Outfit them as best you can, with over 500 cards to choose from. Plus, you can dive into the game with co-op and see how you fare with friends as you go about your journey.

#5 Slay the Spire

Mixing RPG and deck-building mechanics, Slay the Spire puts a fun twist on things that’ll intrigue players as they make a new run at the top. The title has over 350 cards for you to use in your deck, and the goal is the same no matter what cards you use: climb the spire.

There are plenty of monsters to get in your way, so you’ll need to outfit your deck with plenty of cards that’ll take them down and work with other cards to inflict the most damage.

Each time you take a run at the tower, the spire will look different, and you’ll face different foes. Adapt to the changes and come out on top!

#4 Inscryption

Here’s a title you have heard about recently because it turned many people’s heads, and not precisely in the way you’d expect. Inscryption is a card-based game, that’s true. But it also blends puzzle rooms and horror elements into a title that only the brave should play.

We’re being serious here. This is a dark and disturbing game. It even says so in the official description for the title!

If that’s the kind of game you want to play, then see what the cards hold for you as you progress through the twisted story. Don’t say we didn’t warn you about what’ll happen if you play.

#3 Hearthstone

Many card games are based on other gaming properties, and Hearthstone is one of them. The game takes the Warcraft universe and puts it into card form. The question is, what kind of deck will you build with the options you have?

It’s not just about having the toughest monsters or the mightiest spells; it’s about using them properly to string together combos to disrupt your foes’ plan. Then, work your way through the locations of Azeroth and battle all manner of player and computer AI. There are even roguelike game modes you can partake in should you want to change things up.

#2 Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel

The Yu-Gi-Oh franchise is one of a few series that helped popularize CCG games in the mainstream. Now, you can play the ultimate version of the game with Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel.

The title is free to play, meaning you can join right now, build your deck, and D-D-Duel! With cards spanning the entire gambit of the series’ history, you’ll need to work hard and use the heart of the cards to draw the right hand for victory!

You’ll play against duelists of your skill level as you work your way up the ranks. So be the duelist a certain Pharaoh would be proud of and show the world what you go!

#1 Gwent: The Witcher Card Game

If you’ve played the Witcher RPGs, then you know about Gwent: The Witcher Card Game. The title takes the monsters and characters of the game and puts them into an addictive CCG experience. In it, you’ll need to build the proper deck to handle your opponent’s threats.

The free-to-play game is easy to learn but hard to master, and you’ll have to learn how to be just as much a character as the ones you play.

Plus, the game has multiple modes where you can test your skills against players in simple matches or put your deck against the best to see if you can come out on top!