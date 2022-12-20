Hideki Kamiya Praises The Nintendo Switch’s Portability

When it comes to the console wars, everyone has a side that they’re a fan of the most. That’s the reason the fights happen. The publishers want gamers to like their consoles over the others. Many gamers are happy with that idea and the “fighting” beings. Over time, people have gone so far as to bash other systems for what they do or don’t do. For example, people talk about how the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S have been “almost impossible to get” since launch. Or how the Nintendo Wii’s motion controls “made people look silly,” and on it goes. But for Hideki Kamiya, he acknowledged the weakness of one console while also praising its strengths.

As noted by an insider on Twitter, Hideki Kamiya talked about the Nintendo Switch, a system he and PlatinumGames are very familiar with, and had this wisdom to say about the power of the console and how it makes up for it:

Hideki Kamiya is a big fan of Switch: “Even if a version of a multiplatform game has somewhat lowered performance on Nintendo Switch, it offers the benefit of being the only hardware that enables you to play while lying down, which is really appealing." pic.twitter.com/AoZLhpP2vV — Croc #Bayonetta3 Oclock (@CrocOclock) December 19, 2022

So as you can see, he understands that the Switch isn’t as powerful as the PS5 or the Xbox Series X/S, but the Switch has other elements that make it strong. Mainly its mobility and how you can take it on the go. While other consoles in the past have flirted with such a notion, the Switch made it a reality for full-blown consoles.

It’s fair to say that Nintendo pushed the mobility aspect of their system the hardest to win gamers over. That tactic worked, and the Nintendo Switch is now one of the best-selling consoles in gaming history. Of course, that feat wouldn’t have happened if Nintendo hadn’t done something right.

As for the performance issues, indeed, the Switch doesn’t have the best graphics or processing power. But when put in the hands of the right developers, like PlatinumGames, the system can have beautiful titles that impress all who play it. An excellent set of examples include Breath of the Wild, Xenoblade Chronicles 3, Astral Chain, Fire Emblem Three Houses, and so on.

The real question is whether developers will take the time to make their games shine on the Switch. Unfortunately, some haven’t, and the quality has been bad as a result. Yet in recent times, including with PlatinumGames, multiple titles have been ported to the Switch with incredible quality and were praised by all.

Plus, again, the Switch is a mobile console. So you can take it on the go and play games whenever you’re free instead of being rooted to your living room or bedroom.

Source: Twitter