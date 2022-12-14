Nintendo Switch Year In Review Is Live!

There are many brands and properties that are getting ready to celebrate the end of the year. 2022 was big for video games, and there’s little doubt that diehard gamers sank many hours into their favorite titles. For Nintendo, they love doing a “year in review” every year via the MyNintendo accounts to tell players what titles they’ve been most invested in. Gamers look forward to it because it’s a nice glimpse into their gaming lives. In addition, the Nintendo Switch had many big releases of the 1st and 3rd party variety, so if you’re up for seeing how your year went, now’s your chance.

A word of warning, the year in review is a bit different this year. In past years, they’d show you the games you’ve played and the hours played in them, and showcase your combined gaming hours and the months where you played the most. Unfortunately, they aren’t doing that this time.

The first gauge you’ll see is the “most played” titles, with your top three games listed in order of most to least. If you’re curious, our most-played game was Xenoblade Chronicles 3. The next gauge you’ll get is “games played at launch,” which is new for the year in review and one that will be interesting to see if it stays next year.

You’ll then see any “anniversaries” for years of play. That’s another odd one, and we could see that being clipped out next year.

Finally, you’ll be given a “calendar” that shows you the most played games of each month of the year. It’ll tell you how many days in that month you played the title and the amount of hours you sunk into it. That’s a very telling look at how your gaming life was dictated by the games that came out and when they came out.

As noted, the Nintendo Switch had many big titles come out, and several of them could easily suck up valuable time from gamers. For example, titles like Triangle Strategy, Pokemon Legends Arceus, Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, and more had play times that would be well over 20+ hours if you tried to do things beyond the main campaign.

2023 is already stacking up to be another great gaming year for Nintendo Switch owners, and an easy bet for the “most-played game” will be The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom when it comes out next May.

It's time for your year in review with #NintendoSwitch! Check the link below to learn about your most-played games, hours played, and more!



See your #NintendoSwitch2022 Year in Review here: https://t.co/sE8Pjc9r32 pic.twitter.com/LHOhSopYdz — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) December 13, 2022

Source: Twitter