Avatar: The Way Of Water Star Clarifies Feelings On Big Franchises

Many are curious about how Avatar: The Way Of Water will be when it comes out in theaters on December 16th. One of the things that will bring fans of the previous movie is the fact that much of the original cast will return. That includes Sam Worthington as Jake Sully, and Zoe Saldana as Neytiri. The twist is that in the second movie, the characters have been married for a long time and have had many children. The cast has talked about many things as one would expect from these big movie premieres.

When it came to Zoe Saldana, she allegedly said she felt “stuck” in her career because she has been tied to “major franchises” like Star Trek, Guardians of the Galaxy, and Avatar. However, during a recent interview with Deadline, she clarified matters and made it clear that she loves all the movies that she’s worked on, especially the big ones:

“I feel grateful and like the luckiest girl in this town knowing that I was invited to join films with special directors in a special cast. And they resonated with people so much so that we get a chance to come back again and come back another time. If anything, I’ve reaped all the benefits of that, I’ve gained friends. I still have mentors that I call and I lean into.”

She did note that not unlike her blue-skinned character in Avatar: The Way Of Water, having a family changed things for her:

“But I think that once I started my family, it just became really hard for me to sustain both worlds and also then cater to this curiosity of playing other different characters or playing earthlings, but I’m happy in space. I’ve always been happy in space. I relate to people that love space as well.”

Her original statement was that always being in the “big franchises” meant that she was playing the same character over and over again. That, in turn, meant she couldn’t do roles that would “challenge her” as an actor and thus do roles that could define her beyond being “that famous character.”

That’s not selfish to want at all, and many actors have that wish. One of the biggest regrets an actor can have is “only being known” for one role they played or being typecast. Thankfully, Zoe Zaldana has many years left of being an actress, and with some of the franchises she’s been in not continuing soon, she’ll have more time to search for those new roles.

