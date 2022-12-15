Dead Space Remake Has Officially Gone Gold

The Dead Space remake has been one of the more highly anticipated survival horror games coming to the marketplace. While we didn’t quite get the game before 2022 officially wrapped, it will be one of the first few games to hit the marketplace in 2023. Today, the development team over at Motive Studio has unveiled the Dead Space remake build has officially gone gold. Players shouldn’t see any delays hit this title, so you can go ahead and mark your calendar for its release on January 27, 2023.

Dead Space is nearly here, and we’re inching ever so closely to its launch date. Being a remake, players can still expect the main storyline to be intact here. We’re still stepping into the role of Isaac Clarke, an engineer who ventures to the USG Ishimura, a planetary mining ship that is in need of repair . Unfortunately, Isaac soon finds the ship completely filled with Necromorphs, and it becomes an uphill battle for survival. Since the game is nearing its debut, we’ve seen the development team highlight what areas they had enhanced compared to the 2008 release.

🚨 DEAD SPACE HAS GONE GOLD 🚨 https://t.co/RILV7EjjUA — Dead Space (@deadspace) December 15, 2022

For instance, the developers have spoken about rewriting some of the narratives in Dead Space. One of the areas they touched on was the fact that Dead Space’s remake of Isaac Clarke now has a voice. Developers went through the sequels to capture the personality of Isaac in order to better represent the character in the game. Likewise, we’ve also seen reports from the development team praising their Intensity Director system. This system allows the game to alter some areas of the gameplay, such as where and when Necromorphs might spawn.

With all that said, if you’re unfamiliar with what going gold means, we have you covered. Going gold means the game is ready to be mass-produced and shipped. Developers will still press on and oftentimes deliver a day one patch to further enhance the gameplay experience. But overall, the main game is ready to be sold. So, again, players who are interested in picking up Dead Space, they can do so on January 27, 2023, for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC platforms. For now, you can check out the first few moments of the game campaign from a recent IGN First video upload which we have embedded down below.

