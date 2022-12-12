Dead Space Developers Discuss Rewriting The Narrative

Dead Space’s upcoming remake is nearly upon us. The release date is inching closer and closer. But that hasn’t stopped the development team from providing fans with more insight into what players can expect. Today, a new IGN video highlighted a few more areas in which the team at Motive Studios tweaked the narrative. While the game is made to be a remake keeping the game more or less intact, there are some areas that the studio could expand on. If you’re a veteran player, then the Dead Space remake should still provide quite a thrilling new experience to go through. Likewise, newcomers should still have a similar experience to those that enjoyed the game when it initially launched into the marketplace.

The IGN video highlighted a few individuals that worked on the remake. Included were senior writer Jo Berry and environmental artist Taylor Kingston. Both played a role in keeping the game feeling fresh while still having all the beats from the original. For instance, Jo Berry made a note of having the ability to give Isaac Clarke a voice when he was silent in the first Dead Space. This adds more storyline dialogue, but to keep his personality on par with the original series, the team went through the Dead Space sequels where Isaac did speak.

Players will also find that there are more expanded storylines here. One example is the Church of Unitology which will have a bigger part right from the start of the game. We get more personal information regarding ties to the religion and Isaac. Then there are other storylines that are already established within the game, which Motive Studios dwelled deeper into with this remake, but we’ll have to wait and see for ourselves where the narrative further expands when the game launches.

Meanwhile, storylines are not the only ways the developers added new narrative touches to the game. The environment itself was tweaked to add more personalized items from the crew that lived on the ship. Environmental artist Taylor Kingston made a note of how the original game resolution was too low in order to make out all the different posters and notes. This time around, players can clearly make out warning messages and posters placed all around the ship’s corridors.

Currently, the remake of Dead Space is set to launch on January 27, 2023. When the game does release into the marketplace, you can pick a copy up on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC platforms. In the meantime, you can check out the developers discussing the narrative rewriter with IGN in the video we have embedded above.

Source