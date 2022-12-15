Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Set to Lose 11 Games Today

Aliens: Fireteam Elite is one of the 11 games being taken off the service

It’s never ideal when your favorite subscription service gets rid of a few games from its library, but that’s life. We can understand a couple of games here and there being removed, but 11? Now that’s quite a substantial amount. Well, that’s how many games are being removed from Xbox Game Pass Ultimate today.

Microsoft is always trying to update the Xbox Game Pass line-up, which is understandable, but it does mean that several games are also removed in the process. For those of you who are subscribed to the standard Game Pass, you will only be losing 10 games, but for those who are subscribed to the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate service, then you will be losing one more.

If you don’t know, the Ultimate version of the subscription service is the most expensive of the tiers. Why, might you ask? This combines the benefits of Xbox Live Gold with Game Pass, and it also includes access to EA Play games. So, because of that, along with the 10 games that are being removed from both tiers, the mysterious 11th game will be an EA title, more specifically, Rory McIlroy PGA Tour.

But what are the other 10 games that are being removed? The other titles are as follows: Aliens: Fireteam Elite, Breathedge, Dragon Quest 11: Echoes of an Elusive Age, Firewatch, Lake, One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4, Neoverse, Race With Ryan, Record of Lodoss War: Deedlit in Wonder Labyrinth, and Transformers: Battlegrounds. Every Xbox Game Pass subscriber will only have until the end of the day to play these titles, but you can also decide whether to buy them, they can be purchased at a 20 percent discount.

The fact that these games are leaving Game Pass is quite unfortunate because there are a couple of really good titles that are facing the chop. Dragon Quest 11: Echoes of an Elusive Age is massively acclaimed and one of the highest-rated JRPGs for some time. Not only that but Aliens: Fireteam Elite is another really enjoyable game with an excellent online mode, and that online community will surely take a hit now. Look at it this way though, it does mean that replacements will be entering the library, with one of them being another JRPG-style game called Chained Echoes, and this one also has fantastic reviews.

Every cloud and all that though, there are some other games that are being added to the Xbox Game Pass today. Rainbow Billy: The Curse of the Leviathan is one of the games being added, and this 2.5D adventure-puzzle-platformer certainly has the enjoyment factor ticked off.

