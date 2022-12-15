Kaiju No. 8 Teaser Trailer Revealed, Production I.G. to Animate the Series

The second teaser trailer for the upcoming anime series Kaiju No. 8 was revealed on Thursday along with a new key visual. Kaiju No. 8 will be animated by studio Production I.G. and is set to release sometime in 2024, as confirmed by the newly released teaser trailer, with studio Khara handling the kaiju designs for the series. No staff or cast for the series has been announced at this time.

Kaiju No. 8 teaser trailer #2

Production I.G. x Studio Khara

Production I.G. is one of the anime industry’s biggest anime studios. They’ve given fans everywhere classics such as FLCL, Psycho-Pass, Kuroko’s Basketball and Gulity Crown along with iconic anime such as Haikyuu! and Ghost in the Shell. The studio was recently revealed to be handling the animation for the upcoming sci-fi anime Heavenly Delusion, which will begin airing in 2023. Recent works of Production I.G. include phenomenal series such as Moriarty The Patriot and Ao Ashi, along with the studio’s first collaboration with Adult Swim in Fena: Pirate Princess.

Unlike Production I.G., which has been around since December 1987, studio Khara is relatively new. The studio was founded by Hideaki Anno in 2006 and has since remained its president. Anno is also the co-founder of the infamous studio Gainax but ended up leaving in 2007 after establishing studio Khara in order to continue the Neon Genesis Evangelion series. The studio released the films Evangelion 1.0 (2007), Evangelion 2.0 (2009), Evangelion 3.0 (2012), and then eventually the theatrical hit that was Evangelion: 3.0+1.0 Thrice Upon a Time in 2001. The studio has yet to handle the animation for an entire television anime series, with most of the studio’s work falling on their in-between animation and 2nd key animation work.

Kaiju No. 8 Manga

The award-winning series by Naoya Matsumoto first began serialization on the Shonen Jump+ app in 2020 and currently has 68 chapters released with 7 total volumes. US-based publisher VIZ Media bought the license to the series and currently has the first three volumes available in English. Fans can also read the manga digitally on the Shonen Jump app.

Kaiju No.8‘s critical reception shouldn’t go overlooked. Its first week’s sales in France (22,041), a hotbed for manga, were the most copies ever sold for a manga’s debut in the country. As of July 2022, Kaiju No. 8 currently has over 7.8 million copies in circulation. The series also has a couple of awards under its belt along with even more nominations. In 2021, Kaiju No. 8 won its first award in the “Web Manga” category at the 2021 Next Manga Awards. A year later the series won the grand prize at the 2022 eBook Initiative Japan Manga Awards.

Other awards the series has been nominated for are the grand prize at the 2021 Manga Taishō awards, “Book of the Year” (Da Vinci 20th Annual Book of the Year awards), “Cultural Prize” (26th Tezuka Osamu Cultural Prize), and most recently nominated for the Best U.S. Edition of International Material—Asia category at the 2022 Eisner Awards.

Kafka hopes to one day keep his pact with his childhood friend Mina to join the Japan Defense Force and fight by her side. But while she’s out neutralizing kaiju as Third Division captain, Kafka is stuck cleaning up the aftermath of her battles. When a sudden rule change makes Kafka eligible for the Defense Force, he decides to try out for the squad once more. There’s just one problem—he’s made the Defense Force’s neutralization list under the code name Kaiju No. 8. (Manga synopsis by VIZ Media)

Kaiju No. 8 teaser trailer #1

Source: Official Twitter